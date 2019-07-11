Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) formed wedge up with $244.09 target or 8.00% above today’s $226.01 share price. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) has $14.15B valuation. The stock decreased 1.28% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $226.01. About 373,828 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 1.80% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $802.0 MLN VS $843.9 MLN; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $450 MLN TO $500 MLN; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – ON APRIL 25, CORPORATION GOT ORDER ISSUED BY MSHA AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS; 25/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Justice Department Requires Martin Marietta to Divest Quarries to Preserve Competition in Connection With its; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q EPS 16c; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta to Divest Forsyth Aggregates Quarry and Bluegrass’ Beaver Creek Aggregates Quarr; 25/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Said in October That It Was Working With DOJ in Reviewing Bluegrass Deal; 30/04/2018 – MLM REACHED PACT WITH DOJ, SUBMITS PROPOSED COURT ORDER; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC MLM.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – MLM AGREEMENT WOULD RESOLVE ALL COMPETITION ISSUES FOR PURCHASE

LI & FUNG LTD ORDINARY SHARES BERMU (OTCMKTS:LFUGF) had an increase of 3.51% in short interest. LFUGF’s SI was 33.64 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 3.51% from 32.50M shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 336420 days are for LI & FUNG LTD ORDINARY SHARES BERMU (OTCMKTS:LFUGF)’s short sellers to cover LFUGF’s short positions. The stock decreased 6.25% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $0.15. About 19,700 shares traded or 946.20% up from the average. Li & Fung Limited (OTCMKTS:LFUGF) has 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Li & Fung Limited, an investment holding company, engages in managing the supply chain for retailers and brands worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.17 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Trading Network and Logistics Network. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Trading Network segment provides sourcing solutions through channels, such as buying agents, trading-as-principal for private label merchandise, and on-shore wholesale business to brand and retail customers.

Among 6 analysts covering Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Martin Marietta Materials has $23900 highest and $194 lowest target. $220.33’s average target is -2.51% below currents $226.01 stock price. Martin Marietta Materials had 9 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, February 15 by Stephens. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 13. The stock has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, March 21. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Friday, April 12 to “Buy”.