Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) and U.S. Concrete Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Comparison side by side

As General Building Materials companies, Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (NYSE:MLM) and U.S. Concrete Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Martin Marietta Materials Inc. 201 3.49 N/A 7.96 27.31 U.S. Concrete Inc. 42 0.55 N/A 1.74 28.16

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. U.S. Concrete Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Martin Marietta Materials Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Martin Marietta Materials Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Martin Marietta Materials Inc. and U.S. Concrete Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Martin Marietta Materials Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% U.S. Concrete Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. has a 1.15 beta, while its volatility is 15.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. U.S. Concrete Inc.’s 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.27 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Martin Marietta Materials Inc. and U.S. Concrete Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Martin Marietta Materials Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 U.S. Concrete Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$220.33 is Martin Marietta Materials Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -3.79%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. and U.S. Concrete Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 99.8%. About 0.6% of Martin Marietta Materials Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, U.S. Concrete Inc. has 4.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Martin Marietta Materials Inc. 0.54% 2.67% 20.45% 17.92% 1.8% 26.44% U.S. Concrete Inc. 6.33% 10.8% 28.82% 27.48% -16.85% 38.46%

For the past year Martin Marietta Materials Inc. has weaker performance than U.S. Concrete Inc.

Summary

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors U.S. Concrete Inc.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies aggregates products and heavy building materials for the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company mines, processes, and sells granite, limestone, sand, gravel, and other aggregate products for use in the public infrastructure, and nonresidential and residential construction industries, as well as in the agriculture, railroad ballast, chemical, and other applications. It also offers asphalt products, ready mixed concrete, and road paving construction services; and produces Portland and specialty cements for use in infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries. In addition, the company manufactures and markets magnesia-based chemical products for the industrial, agricultural, and environmental applications; and dolomitic lime primarily for use in the steel industry. Its chemical products are used in flame retardants, wastewater treatment, pulp and paper production, and other environmental applications. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

U.S. Concrete, Inc. produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services for the construction industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customers' job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab-based product quality control, and customized delivery programs. The Aggregate Products segment offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel for use in commercial, industrial, and public works projects. The company also engages in the operation of building materials stores; provision of concrete blocks, lime slurry, and Aridus rapid-drying concrete technology; sale of brokered products; hauling and recycled aggregates operation activities; and operation of aggregates distribution terminals, as well as transfer trucks for transporting cement and aggregates. It primarily serves concrete sub-contractors, general contractors, governmental agencies, property owners and developers, architects, engineers, and home builders. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a fleet of approximately 1,540 owned and leased drum mixer trucks; 125 owned volumetric mixer trucks; and approximately 1,440 other rolling stock and vehicles. U.S. Concrete, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Euless, Texas.