Martin Investment Management Upped Its Bank Amer (BAC) Position; Inseego (INSG) SI Increased By 9.88%

Martin Investment Management Llc increased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 3.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Martin Investment Management Llc acquired 12,362 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Martin Investment Management Llc holds 379,485 shares with $11.01 million value, up from 367,123 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $274.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $29.42. About 35.64M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa (sf) To Bank Of America’s Class A(2018-2) Card Abs; 23/03/2018 – CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC – ON MARCH 22, CO ENTERED INTO TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 18/05/2018 – U.S. gun lobby takes aim at ‘gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 13/04/2018 – $XLF Financials turned lower after being higher this morning on earnings. $JPM $C $BAC etc; 10/05/2018 – Momenta Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO SAYS INTL MKT APPETITE HASN’T CHANGED AFTER STEINHOFF; 14/05/2018 – Amicus Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – eFinancial JP: Bank of America lost two of its most senior equity derivatives traders; 10/05/2018 – The use of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as a payments system is “troubling,” Kathy Bessant, Bank of America’s chief technical officer, said Thursday

Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) had an increase of 9.88% in short interest. INSG’s SI was 11.15 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 9.88% from 10.15 million shares previously. With 1.01M avg volume, 11 days are for Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG)’s short sellers to cover INSG’s short positions. The SI to Inseego Corp’s float is 21.2%. The stock increased 3.49% or $0.1667 during the last trading session, reaching $4.9367. About 335,363 shares traded. Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) has risen 188.89% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 188.89% the S&P500. Some Historical INSG News: 11/04/2018 – lnseego Names Mark Frisch as Senior Vice President Service Provider Sales for the Americas; 30/05/2018 – Inseego Launches New Family of IoT Device-to-Cloud Solutions; 11/04/2018 – Inseego Names Mark Frisch as Senior Vice President Service Provider Sales for the Americas; 20/03/2018 – Inseego Optimizes Mobile Healthcare and Transport Services for Leeds Teaching Hospitals in United Kingdom; 23/05/2018 – lnseego and Riverbed Deliver Enterprise-Grade IoT Solution for Software-Defined WAN; 07/03/2018 – Inseego 4Q Loss/Shr 6c; 05/03/2018 Inseego Receives 2017 Connected Transportation Award from IoT Evolution; 08/05/2018 – Inseego 1Q Rev $46.7M; 02/05/2018 – Inseego Delivers Big Savings to Leading Transport Company in South Africa; 07/05/2018 – lnseego Names Rick Harris as Senior Vice President Enterprise Sales for the Americas

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bank of America has $40 highest and $2900 lowest target. $33.50’s average target is 13.87% above currents $29.42 stock price. Bank of America had 13 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, July 9 report. Wood downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Friday, September 6 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, April 17. Wood upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $3600 target in Friday, July 26 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, June 18 by BMO Capital Markets. Oppenheimer maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $40 target. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, April 17 by Jefferies.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ar Asset owns 56,633 shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. Destination Wealth Management reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Com invested in 278,622 shares. Wagner Bowman stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). First Tru Advsr Lp stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Rench Wealth holds 3.42% or 183,938 shares. Daily Journal Corp has 230.00 million shares for 44.5% of their portfolio. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability Company invested 0.91% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Deltec Asset Management Lc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 19,000 shares. Btim has invested 0.01% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Hendershot Investments reported 7,200 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Thomas White Interest Ltd holds 52,350 shares. Plante Moran Advsrs Ltd stated it has 0.11% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Trillium Asset Ltd Company owns 851,703 shares for 1.19% of their portfolio. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca owns 171,282 shares.

Martin Investment Management Llc decreased Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 2,383 shares to 63,634 valued at $12.28 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) stake by 13,355 shares and now owns 64,352 shares. Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) was reduced too.

