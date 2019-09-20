Martin Investment Management Stake in Novartis A G (NVS) Has Raised by $3.30 Million as Share Price Rose; As Union Pacific (UNP) Share Price Rose, American Money Management Has Trimmed Stake

Martin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 37.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Investment Management Llc bought 36,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 133,420 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.18 million, up from 97,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $87.1. About 1.15 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 10/05/2018 – ADRs End Slightly Higher; BT Group, Randgold and Novartis Trade Actively; 22/03/2018 – Novartis drug Tasigna(R) approved by FDA to treat children with rare form of leukemia; 16/05/2018 – Novartis says board did not know about Cohen contract; 07/03/2018 – Novartis, U.S. partner plan remote trials to boost participation; 10/05/2018 – NOVARTIS 4Q EARNINGS INCLUDE INR981.3M TAX REFUND; 13/04/2018 – Novartis’s Gilenya Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Mkt Unchanged; 16/05/2018 – At the Meet Novartis Management investor event, Novartis highlights strategy to focus the company and drive sustainable growth; 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – ASSUMING MID 2018 COMPLETION, ACQUISITION IMPACT WOULD BE SLIGHTLY NEGATIVE TO CORE OPERATING INCOME IN 2018 AND 2019; 22/03/2018 – Novartis Drug Tasigna Approved by FDA to Treat Children With Rare Form of Leukemia; 14/05/2018 – Novartis draws attention of Swiss prosecutors over Michael Cohen deal

American Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc sold 3,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 20,629 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.49M, down from 24,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $166.96. About 1.86M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Sinks as `Operational Challenges’ Raise Costs; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/27/2018 02:34 PM; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO SAYS MAJOR SERVICE METRICS IMPROVING; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class l Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 09/03/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Union Pacific Expects Charge of $85M Pretax, Or 8c/Shr, on March Redemption of Debentures and Mortgage Bond

Martin Investment Management Llc, which manages about $585.57M and $397.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,636 shares to 52,560 shares, valued at $11.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 7,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,928 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.70 billion for 17.18 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

American Money Management Llc, which manages about $201.60 million and $187.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8,690 shares to 37,480 shares, valued at $2.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 954 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,909 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Emerging Markets Etf.

