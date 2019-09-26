Martin Investment Management Stake in Novartis A G (NVS) Boosted as Valuation Rose; Fairpointe Capital Cut Its Bunge LTD (BG) Holding by $17.77 Million

Fairpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bunge Ltd. (BG) by 19.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc sold 323,111 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.92 million, down from 1.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Bunge Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $56.73. About 626,988 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 20/03/2018 – Bunge Is Said to Plan Moving Black Sea Grains Trading to Kiev; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE SEES FY CAPEX ABOUT $700M; 04/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 4; 15/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD – FILING OF REGISTRATION REQUEST WITH BRAZILIAN SECURITIES COMMISSION FOR POTENTIAL IPO OF BUNGE AÇÚCAR & BIONERGIA; 19/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 19; 09/03/2018 – ADM, BUNGE DISCUSSIONS HAD BEEN MOVING SLOWLY BECAUSE OF DELIBERATIONS ON ANTITRUST ISSUES – WSJ, CITING; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE SAYS BRAZIL UNIT PRODUCED 975 MLN LITERS OF ETHANOL IN 2017/18 CROP VS 925 MLN L IN PREVIOUS SEASON – DOCUMENT; 16/05/2018 – Bunge files prospectus for Brazilian sugar IPO; 24/05/2018 – Bunge Announces Annual Meeting Results; 17/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 17

Martin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 37.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Investment Management Llc bought 36,315 shares as the company's stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 133,420 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.18 million, up from 97,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $87.07. About 2.12 million shares traded or 11.58% up from the average. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500.

More notable recent Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Entresto data fails to lift Novartis, shares down 1% premarket – Seeking Alpha" on September 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: "3 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool" published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Leaner Pfizer Positioned to Boost R&D Output – Yahoo Finance" on September 11, 2019.

Martin Investment Management Llc, which manages about $585.57 million and $397.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 16,030 shares to 106,221 shares, valued at $5.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 7,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,928 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $12.93 million activity. $512,777 worth of stock was bought by Zachman Brian on Wednesday, May 22. CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO bought $1.05 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Thursday, August 29. $1.01 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares were bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J. WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV also bought $205,600 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares.

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00B and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 424,516 shares to 427,916 shares, valued at $31.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lions Gate Entertainment Cl A by 50,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.32 million shares, and has risen its stake in Magna International (NYSE:MGA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold BG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 105.99 million shares or 0.38% less from 106.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada owns 80,055 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc holds 74 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Company Ltd invested in 4,742 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Millennium Mgmt Limited Company has 0.05% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Aqr Mgmt owns 609,577 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corp has 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 25,542 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com holds 663,442 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.06% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 0.01% or 387,776 shares. Axa holds 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 6,699 shares. Sei Investments has 0.03% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 24,625 shares. Indexiq Advsr Llc owns 9,480 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Citigroup holds 0.01% or 307,914 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards Communications holds 1,283 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.