Martin Investment Management Raised Its Stake in Toyota Motor (TM) as Stock Price Rose; As Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL) Stock Rose, Holder Greenwich Investment Management Has Upped Its Position

Martin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Toyota Motor Corp (TM) by 27.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Investment Management Llc bought 17,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 83,075 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.81 million, up from 65,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Toyota Motor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $129.62. About 121,899 shares traded. Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) has declined 4.39% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TM News: 29/03/2018 – TOYOTA REGISTERS TO SELL UP TO 200B YEN OF BONDS; 10/04/2018 – TABLE-Vietnam March auto sales plunge 21 pct y/y – industry body; 20/03/2018 – TOYOTA TEMPORARILY SUSPENDS US TESTS AFTER UBER:AUTOMOTIVE NEWS; 27/04/2018 – TOYOTA TSUSHO 8015.T 2017/18 GROUP (IFRS) NET PROFIT 130.23 BLN YEN (+20.7 %) , 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 140.00 BLN YEN (+7.5 %); 13/04/2018 – ALELION ENERGY SYSTEMS AB (PUBL) SIGNS A FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION; 13/03/2018 – Toyota’s Chief of Agile to Lead C-Suite Workshop in OPEX Exchange; 22/03/2018 – Toyota Scores A Goal With Club América Partnership For Tour Águila In The U.S; 17/05/2018 – Toyota, Hyundai, Ford lead 9.6 pct European car sales gain; 06/03/2018 – The Legend Returns: Toyota Unveils GR Supra Racing Concept; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TOYOTA TO ENTER CHINESE EV MARKET WITH CAR BUILT AROUND TECHNOLOGY FROM GAC MOTOR OF CHINA

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) by 128.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 114,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 203,846 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86M, up from 89,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $15.01. About 454,476 shares traded. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 29.21% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 30/05/2018 – Superior Plus to Acquire NGL’s Retail Propane Business – Significantly Expanding Its U.S. Energy Distribution Platform; 30/05/2018 – SUPERIOR PLUS TO ACQUIRE NGL RETAIL PROPANE BUSINESS FOR $900M; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners 4Q Rev $5.11B; 15/03/2018 – Energy Transfer Partners and Satellite Petrochemical USA to Form Joint Venture Orbit Gulf Coast NGL Export; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners LP Announces Sale of Remaining Retail Propane Business for $900 Million; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS 4Q EPU 71C; 16/03/2018 – ZHEJIANG SATELLITE PETROCHEMICAL 002648.SZ SAYS UNIT SATELLITE PETROCHEMICAL USA AND SUNOCO PARTNERS MARKETING & TERMINALS INVEST $630 MLN TO SET UP JV ORBIT GULF COAST NGL EXPORTS; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR…; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – SECURED OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE UP TO 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP IN EPIC NGL PIPELINE; 09/04/2018 – NGL Energy Partners LP to Attend Mizuho Energy Summit

More notable recent NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This Energy Stock Is on Track for Explosive Growth – The Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Altus Midstream Company (ALTM) Acquires 33% Equity Interest in Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Shin Oak NGL Pipeline – StreetInsider.com” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NGL Energy: 2 Stable Preferreds Offering 9%+ Yield – Seeking Alpha” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Energy Transfer Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution – Business Wire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Is More Weakness Ahead for MLPs With Q2 Earnings? – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $363,143 activity.