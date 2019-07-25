Martin Investment Management Raised Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Stake; Uxin Limited – Ads (UXIN) Shorts Lowered By 5.02%

Martin Investment Management Llc increased Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) stake by 18.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Martin Investment Management Llc acquired 19,787 shares as Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP)’s stock declined 1.04%. The Martin Investment Management Llc holds 128,985 shares with $16.32 million value, up from 109,198 last quarter. Check Point Software Tech Lt now has $17.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $113.98. About 779,297 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has risen 18.05% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 10/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 14/05/2018 – April’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Targeting Unpatched Server Vulnerabilities, says Check Point; 15/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Net $187M; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q EPS $1.16; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 30/04/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Rev $452M

Uxin Limited – Ads (NASDAQ:UXIN) had a decrease of 5.02% in short interest. UXIN’s SI was 5.33 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 5.02% from 5.61 million shares previously. With 4.39 million avg volume, 1 days are for Uxin Limited – Ads (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s short sellers to cover UXIN’s short positions. The SI to Uxin Limited – Ads’s float is 8.21%. The stock decreased 6.05% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $2.33. About 1.41M shares traded. Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) has 0.00% since July 25, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering Check Point (NASDAQ:CHKP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Check Point had 8 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $135 target in Friday, April 12 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, April 15. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Evercore. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of CHKP in report on Monday, April 15 with “Hold” rating. The company was initiated on Tuesday, March 26 by Mizuho.

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. The company has market cap of $683.98 million. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides clients with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm facilitates used car transaction services and financing solutions offered by third-party financing partners to buyers for their used car purchases.

