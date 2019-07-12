Martin Investment Management Position in Toyota Motor (TM) Raised by $2.10 Million; Victory Capital Management Holding in Teradyne (TER) Has Decreased by $1.10 Million

Victory Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc (TER) by 10.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc sold 28,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 242,016 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.64 million, down from 270,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Teradyne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $45.27. About 2.15M shares traded or 2.97% up from the average. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 27.70% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q Rev $490M-$520M; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Pay Up to Additional $124M if Performance Targets Met; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE – ACQUISITION OF MIR OF ODENSE, DENMARK FOR EUR 121 MLN NET OF CASH ACQUIRED PLUS EUR 101 MLN IF SOME PERFORMANCE TARGETS MET THROUGH 2020; 08/05/2018 – Teradyne Declares Dividend of 9c; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition of MiR, Leader in Collaborative Autonomous Mobile; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE PURCHASES PRIVATELY HELD MIR OF ODENSE; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Net $87M; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 43C; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne: MiR Supplies Collaborative Autonomous Mobile Robots; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition of MiR, Leader in Collaborative Autonomous Mobil

Martin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Toyota Motor Corp (TM) by 27.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Investment Management Llc bought 17,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 83,075 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.81 million, up from 65,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Toyota Motor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $181.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $126.75. About 73,290 shares traded. Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) has declined 12.67% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TM News: 04/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: #Exclusive: Toyota to spend more than $1-billion upgrading two Ontario plants (for subscribers); 15/03/2018 – Ford Targets Toyota Hybrids, Jeep SUVs in Showroom-Wide Overhaul; 20/03/2018 – Toyota Supergirl Snow Pro Wraps With US Olympic Team Rider, Faye Gulini, and Olympic Gold Medalist, Hannah Teter, Claiming Firs; 24/04/2018 – Toyota Motor Sets Sustainability Targets to Achieve by 2050; 24/05/2018 – Republicans in U.S. Congress slam Trump probe of auto imports; 22/05/2018 – MEDIA-Toyota, BMW in battle with South Africa over support plan- Bloomberg; 09/05/2018 – Toyota chief sees ‘kaizen’ as way to innovate; 27/04/2018 – TRUMP ADMINISTRATION LIKELY TO BACK FREEZING FUEL ECONOMY STANDARDS FROM 2020 THROUGH 2026; 16/04/2018 – Clean Air Council Hosts 37th Annual Run for Clean Air on Earth Day, Sponsored by Toyota Hybrids; 06/03/2018 – NEW YORK/TOKYO (Reuters) — U.S. consumers have filed a lawsuit against Kobe Steel Ltd and Toyota Motor Corp accusing the companies of violating consumer protection laws and engaging in fraud by concealing the use of substandard metal components in vehicles. The proposed class-action lawsuit represents the first U.S

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $8.10 million activity. Smith Gregory Stephen sold $412,796 worth of stock. JAGIELA MARK E also sold $5.48M worth of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) shares. 26,778 Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) shares with value of $989,021 were sold by Beecher Gregory R.

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27 billion and $43.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 12,797 shares to 68,271 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 8,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,820 shares, and has risen its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG).

Analysts await Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 5.08% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.59 per share. TER’s profit will be $104.76M for 18.25 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Teradyne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.81% EPS growth.