Martin Investment Management Maintains Stake in Toyota Motor (TM); Family Management Boosted Its Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Holding by $1.68 Million

Family Management Corp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 90.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp bought 4,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The hedge fund held 8,603 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53 million, up from 4,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $5.88 during the last trading session, reaching $284.17. About 358,769 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 10/03/2018 – Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection Significantly Reduced Risk of Cardiovascular Events in High-Risk Patients, and was Associated; 03/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma 1Q EPS $4.16; 21/05/2018 – Sanofi: New England Journal of Medicine publishes two positive Phase 3 trials showing Dupixent® (dupilumab) improved moderate-; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi’s Dupixent Drug Meets Endpoints for Atopic Dermatitis Treatment; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi: Phase 3 Trial Evaluating Dupixent Met Primary and Key Secondary Endpoints; 19/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMA-PHASE 3 TRIAL EVALUATING EYLEA INJECTION IN MODERATELY SEVERE TO SEVERE NON-PROLIFERATIVE DIABETIC RETINOPATHY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 16/05/2018 – DUPIXENT TRIAL MEETS PRIMARY, SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 11/05/2018 – Bayer: Eylea Treats Visual Impairment From Macular Degeneration; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable Patient Access for Express Scripts Patients; 23/04/2018 – Regeneron at J.P. Morgan Spring Biotech Conference May 8

Martin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Toyota Motor Corp (TM) by 27.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Investment Management Llc bought 17,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 83,075 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.81M, up from 65,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Toyota Motor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $131.34. About 64,197 shares traded. Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) has declined 4.39% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TM News: 02/04/2018 – MacLean-Fogg Component Solutions Receives Supplier Award from Toyota; 27/04/2018 – Toyota Tsusho Sees FY Net Y140.00B; 29/03/2018 – Telegraph (IN): Toyota, Suzuki in model-share pact; 28/03/2018 – All-New 2019 Toyota RAV4 Serves Up A Breakthrough Debut At New York International Auto Show; 22/05/2018 – Toyota warns hybrid clampdown could hit UK plants; 16/05/2018 – Fukushima operator embraces Toyota-style efficiency; 29/03/2018 – Automakers keep wary on eye on tariff impact, possible trade war; 29/03/2018 – Lured by rising SUV sales, automakers flood market with models; 28/03/2018 – TOKYO — Toyota Motor will mutually supply cars in India with market leader Suzuki Motor starting in 2019, Nikkei has learned, as the company seeks to build a foothold in emerging markets. Emerging nations will comprise nearly 60% of global auto sales in 2021, according to an industry research agency; 29/03/2018 – TOYOTA REGISTERS TO SELL UP TO 200B YEN OF BONDS

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $54.04 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Cannell Peter B accumulated 37,958 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Comerica Bancorporation, Michigan-based fund reported 15,261 shares. Oakworth stated it has 42 shares or 0% of all its holdings. American Century holds 1.04M shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt reported 24,800 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 103,084 shares stake. Malaga Cove Capital Llc holds 0.73% or 2,888 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested in 23,361 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems owns 142,335 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 50,572 shares. Aqr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 383,857 shares. United Kingdom-based Legal & General Group Plc has invested 0.11% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Citadel Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) or 178,390 shares. Quantitative Inv Management Ltd Liability Company holds 500 shares.

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27B and $231.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 12,351 shares to 24,419 shares, valued at $3.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VMBS) by 14,668 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,165 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

