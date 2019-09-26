Martin Investment Management Lowered General Dynamics (GD) Holding; ISIGN MEDIA SOLUTIONS ORDINARY SHAR (ISDSF) Shorts Down By 12.03%

ISIGN MEDIA SOLUTIONS INC ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:ISDSF) had a decrease of 12.03% in short interest. ISDSF’s SI was 84,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 12.03% from 95,600 shares previously. With 700 avg volume, 120 days are for ISIGN MEDIA SOLUTIONS INC ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:ISDSF)’s short sellers to cover ISDSF’s short positions. It closed at $0.0432 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Martin Investment Management Llc decreased General Dynamics Corp (GD) stake by 8.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Martin Investment Management Llc sold 3,678 shares as General Dynamics Corp (GD)’s stock rose 5.41%. The Martin Investment Management Llc holds 41,074 shares with $7.47M value, down from 44,752 last quarter. General Dynamics Corp now has $53.74 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $186.04. About 531,146 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 13/03/2018 – CSRA Merger Agreement With General Dynamics Includes $204M Termination Fee — Filing; 24/04/2018 – General Dynamics: Gulfstream Service Center to Open in 2Q 2019, Create About 200 Jobs; 02/05/2018 – Jet Aviation completes acquisition of Hawker Pacific; 28/03/2018 – General Dynamics Deal For CSRA Continues After CACI Withdraws Bid; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – TRANSACTION IS NOW VALUED AT $9.7 BLN, INCLUDING ASSUMPTION OF $2.8 BLN IN CSRA DEBT; 22/03/2018 – GD/@TSKGnkur: An F-16, located in the region for training purposes, did not crash in Nevşehir. – ! $GD; 12/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS WINS $696 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS BOOSTS CSRA OFFER TO $41.25/SHARE IN CASH; 08/03/2018 – At the top of the list are the female CEOs of Lockheed Martin and General Dynamics; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q Operating Margin 13.4%

iSIGN Media Solutions Inc., a data-focused software-as-a-service company, provides location interactive proximity advertising solutions in North America. The company has market cap of $4.72 million. The firm gathers point-of-sale data and mobile shopper preferences to generate actionable data and reveal valuable consumer insights; and enables brands to deliver targeted messaging, personalized offers, and loyalty perks to consumer mobile devices on location and in real-time. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s interactive media solutions include Smart Antenna, a Bluetooth/Wi-Fi transceiver device that identifies mobile devices, such as phones and tablets, as well as to push messages to these devices when they are within 300ft; and interactive marketing systems that push messages to Bluetooth devices that are in proximity of the device.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 57 investors sold GD shares while 259 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 225.28 million shares or 0.11% less from 225.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Motco stated it has 0.01% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Legal And General Group Incorporated Pcl holds 0.13% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) or 1.34M shares. Sirios Management Lp reported 2.18% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Notis holds 0.22% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) or 2,600 shares. Moreover, Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Llc has 0.15% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). M&T Natl Bank stated it has 63,543 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Md reported 510,199 shares stake. Argent Tru Com invested 0.15% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Indiana-based 1St Source Bancshares has invested 0.31% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Bankshares Of America Corp De stated it has 0.12% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Lipe Dalton reported 1,625 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement System invested 0.1% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Linscomb & Williams invested in 0.05% or 3,082 shares. Hennessy Advisors Incorporated reported 15,200 shares stake. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Ltd holds 0.07% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 1,393 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $28,549 activity. Burns Mark Lagrand had bought 159 shares worth $28,549.

Among 4 analysts covering General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. General Dynamics has $20400 highest and $17100 lowest target. $191.75’s average target is 3.07% above currents $186.04 stock price. General Dynamics had 9 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Thursday, April 25 to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 14 with “Underweight”. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Goldman Sachs upgraded General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) rating on Monday, May 20. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $20400 target. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 14.