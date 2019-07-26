Martin Investment Management Lifted Marathon Pete (MPC) Holding by $1.81 Million; Share Price Declined; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Skytop Capital Management Has Trimmed Position

Skytop Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72 million, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $140.19. About 18.36 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 11/05/2018 – Harvard Endowment Goes All-In on Apple, Microsoft and Google; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO HOOD COMMENTS ON CAPEX SPENDING IN INTERVIEW; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Package; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CRYPTOCURRENCIES WILL COME TO BAD ENDS; 18/04/2018 – SA lgnite Customers Achieve High MIPS Scores Using lgniteMlPS Solution; 17/04/2018 – MSFT: #BREAKING: #SCOTUS dismisses the @Microsoft case as moot in light of the passage of the #CLOUD Act. – ! $MSFT; 13/03/2018 – CafeX Extends CRMs Power with New Release of Live Assist for Microsoft Dynamics 365; 14/03/2018 – Ribbon Session Border Controller Portfolio to Deliver Secure Integrated Voice Services to Microsoft Teams; 01/05/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals:

Martin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 33.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Investment Management Llc bought 30,641 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 122,251 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.32M, up from 91,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.5. About 5.04 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 22/03/2018 – BOE: All MPC Members Agree Any Rate Future Increases Likely Of Gradual Pace, Limited Extent; 05/04/2018 – 2 MEMBERS OF 6-MEMBER MPC VOTED IN FAVOR OF RAISING RATE; 28/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS 4 MPC MEMBERS VOTED FOR CUT; 22/03/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE BRINGS MPC MEETING FORWARD TO APRIL 11 FROM APRIL 30; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion — 5th Update; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM 1Q CAPEX $748M; 22/05/2018 – ANGOLA CENTRAL BANK COMMENTS ON MPC MEETING CHANGE ON WEBSITE; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON APRIL RATES MEETING; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: 1Q GDP GROWTH PROBABLY SIMILAR TO 4Q 2017; 30/04/2018 – PORT ACCESS, COKER PROJECTS POSTION MPC FOR IMO 2020

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “3 Stocks With Flawless Analyst Ratings – Schaeffers Research” published on March 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Marathon Petroleum Before Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation: Prepared For IMO 2020 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swarthmore Grp invested 2.44% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Lincoln National reported 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Jackson Wealth Ltd Co accumulated 28,891 shares or 0.42% of the stock. American Int Group invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Valley Advisers Inc reported 21,102 shares. Profund Advsrs Lc reported 0.07% stake. Tci Wealth owns 4,006 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Neville Rodie And Shaw Incorporated has invested 0.39% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). First Heartland Consultants reported 15,894 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Scotia Cap accumulated 0.01% or 13,861 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Co owns 41,530 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Shikiar Asset reported 66,150 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Lc has 29,696 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 4,135 were accumulated by Natl Asset. Compton Cap Management Inc Ri invested 0.15% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.