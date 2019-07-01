Martin Investment Management Increases Position in Sap Se (SAP); As Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Shares Rose, Telemark Asset Management Has Raised Holding

Telemark Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 29.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc bought 342,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.51M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86M, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $174.70 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.2. About 50,829 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has declined 1.60% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 15/03/2018 – ASPEN RISES ON REPORT CEO WOULD CONSIDER MINORITY INVESTOR; 05/03/2018 – Aspen REIT Withdraws Its Common Stk From Listing on the NYSE Amer; 16/05/2018 – ASPEN PHARMA INFANT-FORMULA UNIT SAID TO GET TAKEOVER INTEREST; 16/05/2018 – Aspen’s $1 Billion Formula Unit Is Said to Draw Reckitt, Perrigo; 24/04/2018 – ASPEN GROUP SEES $13M CASH AT END APRIL 30, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Therapeutic brands help lift Aspen Pharmacare’s H1 profit; 16/05/2018 – ASPEN’S FORMULA UNIT SAID TO DRAW RECKITT, PERRIGO, PE FIRMS; 15/03/2018 – ASPEN SAYS FORMER PARTNERSHIP WITH U.K’S GSK WAS A SUCCESS; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Exits Aspen, Cuts MTN Group; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels Had Seen 2018 Loss $16.9M-$20M

Martin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 28.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Investment Management Llc bought 19,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,642 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.12M, up from 68,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.3. About 1.37M shares traded or 44.27% up from the average. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 9.53% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 24/05/2018 – New Version of SAP® MaxAttention™ Offers a Broader Range of Support for Digital Transformation; 18/04/2018 – 10Pearls Acquires Kash Solutions, a SAP Ariba Partner; 17/05/2018 – SAP Brings Built-In Support to SAP S/4HANA® Cloud; 02/05/2018 – Spinnaker Support Honored with Three 2018 Stevie® Awards for Oracle and SAP Application Services; 21/03/2018 – ACANDO ACANb.ST – EXTENDS PARTNERSHIP WITH SAP; 14/05/2018 – DXC Technology Announces New Offering to Transition and Transform SAP® Solutions to Amazon Web Services; 03/05/2018 – HireRight Solution Achieves SAP-Certified Integration with SAP® SuccessFactors® Recruiting Solutions; 01/05/2018 – Deloitte Receives Four 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Awards; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To Sap’s New Notes; Outlook Stable; 12/03/2018 – SAP Names New Africa Head After Reporting Gupta-Linked Payments

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 9 investors sold ASPN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 23.15 million shares or 5.85% less from 24.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Next Century Growth Investors Ltd Liability Com reported 636,772 shares stake. First Republic has 0% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 15,439 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated holds 0% or 1.07M shares in its portfolio. Tower Capital Limited Liability (Trc) invested in 0% or 440 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability holds 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) or 9,517 shares. Essex Inv Mngmt Lc owns 0.15% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 396,952 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag has invested 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Granahan Inv Ma reported 0.04% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Telemark Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1.51M shares. Needham Inv Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 1.13M shares. Northern Corporation owns 52,297 shares. Bancshares Of Mellon accumulated 14,647 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Co owns 40,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blair William And Com Il invested 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Charles Schwab Management reported 0% stake.

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03 million and $791.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 60,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $7.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Relic Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).