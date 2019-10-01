Martin Investment Management Increased Toyota Motor (TM) Holding; 3M Co (MMM)’s Sentiment Is 0.86

Martin Investment Management Llc increased Toyota Motor Corp (TM) stake by 23.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Martin Investment Management Llc acquired 19,663 shares as Toyota Motor Corp (TM)’s stock rose 4.99%. The Martin Investment Management Llc holds 102,738 shares with $12.74 million value, up from 83,075 last quarter. Toyota Motor Corp now has $188.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $133.09. About 173,031 shares traded or 19.19% up from the average. Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) has declined 4.39% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TM News: 13/04/2018 – TOYOTA, SONY CONSIDERING ADOPTING IFRS STANDARDS: NIKKEI; 26/04/2018 – TOYOTA INDUSTRIES 6201.T 2017/18 GROUP (IFRS) NET PROFIT 168.18 BLN YEN (+28.0 %) , 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 146.00 BLN YEN (-13.2 %); 29/05/2018 – /R E P E A T — Drone Delivery Canada and Toyota Tsusho Canada Inc. Announce Commercialization Initiatives for International Markets/; 08/03/2018 – MAZDA & TOYOTA ESTABLISH JOINT-VENTURE CO; 09/05/2018 – Toyota sees lower annual operating profit on higher yen; 14/03/2018 – Toyota Supergirl Snow Pro Announces Olympic Riders, Entertainment Lineup for Snowboarding Contest and Festival March 17-18, 2018; 08/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR NORTH AMERICA – TOYOTA & MAZDA ARE INVESTING $1.6 BLN TOWARDS PROJECT WITH EQUAL FUNDING CONTRIBUTIONS; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Toyota to use GAC branding as it rolls into China’s EV market; 12/04/2018 – HINO PRESIDENT SAYS DIFFICULT TO TACKLE ISSUES THAT FACE COMMERCIAL VEHICLES WITHIN TOYOTA GROUP ALONE; 26/04/2018 – TOYOTA INVESTS $170M IN U.S. COROLLA PLANT, ADDING 400 JOBS

3M Co (MMM) investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 552 institutional investors increased and opened new holdings, while 643 decreased and sold holdings in 3M Co. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 375.71 million shares, down from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding 3M Co in top ten holdings decreased from 53 to 26 for a decrease of 27. Sold All: 82 Reduced: 561 Increased: 440 New Position: 112.

Martin Investment Management Llc decreased Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 2,785 shares to 107,789 valued at $21.33 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) stake by 7,780 shares and now owns 72,259 shares. Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) was reduced too.

More notable recent Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UPDATE: Toyota Motor (TM) September US Auto Sales -16.5%, Est. -11.9% – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on October 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Japanese automakers post weak U.S. sales marks – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Toyota adds to investment in Subaru – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “U.S. auto sales reports on tap – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Toyota to invest nearly $400M in San Antonio plant – San Antonio Business Journal” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

The stock decreased 3.41% or $5.6 during the last trading session, reaching $158.8. About 2.25 million shares traded. 3M Company (MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – 3M FORMS SUSTAINABILITY-PRODUCT STEWARDSHIP ORGANIZATION; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.79 BLN RUPEES VS 6.48 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.50; 24/04/2018 – 3M trims full-year earnings and sales guidance; 24/04/2018 – PAVILLON: 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EXEC DIRECTOR, CEO; 16/05/2018 – WYNN DIRECTOR: SPECIAL COMMITTEE REVIEWED 3M DOCUMENTS; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.53 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointments; 10/05/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.55% by End-3Q vs 2.49% Prior (Survey)

Somerset Group Llc holds 10.3% of its portfolio in 3M Company for 70,080 shares. White Pine Capital Llc owns 157,538 shares or 10.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Spinnaker Trust has 10.14% invested in the company for 582,315 shares. The Rhode Island-based Parsons Capital Management Inc Ri has invested 6.84% in the stock. Acg Wealth, a Georgia-based fund reported 245,963 shares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 15.51 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $91.35 billion. The companyÂ’s Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; advanced ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; separation and purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products. It has a 19.11 P/E ratio. The Company’s Safety and Graphics Business segment provides personal protection products, traffic safety and security products, commercial graphics systems, commercial cleaning and protection products, floor matting, roofing granules for asphalt shingles, and fall protection products.