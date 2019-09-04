Martin Investment Management Has Raised Toyota Motor (TM) Position By $2.10 Million; Clear Channel Communications (CCU)’s Sentiment Is 2

Clear Channel Communications Inc (CCU) investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.72, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 56 institutional investors increased and opened new holdings, while 28 reduced and sold their holdings in Clear Channel Communications Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 30.88 million shares, up from 28.96 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Clear Channel Communications Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 22 Increased: 35 New Position: 21.

Martin Investment Management Llc increased Toyota Motor Corp (TM) stake by 27.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Martin Investment Management Llc acquired 17,755 shares as Toyota Motor Corp (TM)’s stock rose 4.99%. The Martin Investment Management Llc holds 83,075 shares with $9.81M value, up from 65,320 last quarter. Toyota Motor Corp now has $187.62 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $131.57. About 97,364 shares traded. Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) has declined 4.39% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TM News: 29/03/2018 – Lured by rising SUV sales, automakers flood market with models; 23/04/2018 – All-New 2019 Toyota Avalon Beams Effortless Sophistication, Style, and Exhilaration; 05/03/2018 – Companies, industry groups target Congress to derail Trump tariffs; 10/04/2018 – TABLE-Vietnam March auto sales plunge 21 pct y/y – industry body; 14/03/2018 – Toyota Supergirl Snow Pro Announces Olympic Riders, Entertainment Lineup for Snowboarding Contest and Festival March 17-18, 2018; 04/04/2018 – Detroit Bureau: Toyota, Subaru Set to Replace Sports Car; 15/03/2018 – FORD PLANS FOR HYBRIDS TO OUTSELL TOYOTA’S IN U.S. BY 2021; 27/04/2018 – TOYOTA TSUSHO 8015.T 2017/18 GROUP (IFRS) PRETAX PROFIT 209.75 BLN YEN (+48.9 %); 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Toyota to use GAC branding as it rolls into China’s EV market; 15/05/2018 – U.S. agencies moving forward with proposing fuel economy revisions

More notable recent Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Toyota plans one-day Brexit halt – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Autonomous Vehicles: Holy Grail or Poisoned Chalice? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Japan auto stocks rally in U.S. trading – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Toyota and Suzuki strengthen ties – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Toyota Motor Corporation vs. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

More notable recent CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday – Benzinga” published on August 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “The Financial Bloodbath of Argentina – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Compania Cervecerias Unidas: A Dividend Stock You Have Never Heard Of (Part II) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 14, 2019.

Gramercy Funds Management Llc holds 1.28% of its portfolio in CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. for 162,000 shares. Dorsey Wright & Associates owns 147,037 shares or 1.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Somerset Capital Management Llp has 0.58% invested in the company for 93,517 shares. The New York-based First Eagle Investment Management Llc has invested 0.57% in the stock. Naples Global Advisors Llc, a Florida-based fund reported 57,530 shares.

The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $22.45. About 273,452 shares traded or 23.84% up from the average. CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. (CCU) has risen 3.36% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CCU News: 14/03/2018 Argentina approves AB Inbev plan for post-merger beer divestments; 09/05/2018 – CCU 1Q NET INCOME CLP56.75B