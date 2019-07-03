Martin Investment Management Has Raised Its Toyota Motor (TM) Position by $2.10 Million; Honeywell International (HON) Shareholder Aviance Capital Partners Has Trimmed Stake as Share Value Rose

Aviance Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON) by 31.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Partners Llc sold 1,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,050 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $644,000, down from 5,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $178.4. About 872,023 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises–Update; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Announces Alessandro Gili as CFO for Transportation Systems Spin; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT HAS PUT IN PLACE “AGGRESSIVE MITIGATION STRATEGIES” THAT LARGELY OFFSET ANY IMPACT TO CO – CONF CALL; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL ENTERS $1.5B 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – UOP RUSSELL BUSINESS TO PROVIDE A HIGH-RECOVERY CRYOGENIC GAS PROCESSING PLANT TO CAPROCK MIDSTREAM, FOR ITS PECOS BEND FACILITY; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS HAS SIGNED A THREE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH DEER JET; 16/04/2018 – Bombardier’s Singapore Service Centre Completes its First Ka-band High-speed Internet Installation on In-service Global 6000 Aircraft; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ENTERED INTO A $1.5 BILLION 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Martin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Toyota Motor Corp (TM) by 27.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Investment Management Llc bought 17,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 83,075 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.81 million, up from 65,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Toyota Motor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $126.83. About 68,912 shares traded. Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) has declined 12.67% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TM News: 13/04/2018 – TOYOTA, SONY CONSIDERING ADOPTING IFRS STANDARDS: NIKKEI; 03/05/2018 – TOYOTA FACILITY TO DEVELOP AUTOMATED VEHICLE TECHNOLOGY; 05/03/2018 – TOKYO — Japan aims to have 80 new hydrogen refueling stations in place by fiscal 2021 under a government-backed effort that includes the country’s largest automakers and energy groups; 04/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: #Breaking: Toyota to spend more than $1-billion upgrading two Ontario plants (for subscribers); 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Canada’s Trudeau fights Trump auto import probe; 07/05/2018 – Toyota Earnings Tested by Rising U.S. Incentives, Stronger Yen; 26/03/2018 – silew: Toyota, Mazda to build $1.6 billion plant in Alabama: sources (Reuters) – Alabama will be the site; 16/04/2018 – Toyota and Lexus to Launch Technology to Connect Vehicles and Infrastructure in the U.S. in 2021; 30/05/2018 – SACHDEVA: VIETNAM PROSPERITY BANK IS `MERCEDES AT TOYOTA PRICE’; 24/05/2018 – TOYOTA SAYS PLANS TO BUILD FUEL-CELL STACK PLANT, ADD LINE TO MANUFACTURE HYDROGEN TANKS

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maple Capital Mgmt invested 2.18% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Amalgamated Comml Bank owns 103,574 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.44% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). The Connecticut-based Fairfield Bush And has invested 0.49% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Savant Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 5,386 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Montecito Retail Bank Tru has invested 0.43% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). New England Research And Mgmt stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Perritt Mgmt accumulated 3,889 shares. Putnam Limited Liability Co holds 1.05% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 2.83M shares. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mngmt reported 1.76% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Connable Office holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 21,314 shares. Atlas Browninc invested in 1,578 shares. Principal Financial Grp Incorporated Inc stated it has 0.3% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). The Tennessee-based Woodmont Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company has invested 0.22% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.51 billion for 21.44 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. 4,234 Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) shares with value of $629,808 were sold by Deily Linnet F.

Aviance Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.57M and $349.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,071 shares to 38,006 shares, valued at $6.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Maryland Prem Income Muni (NMY) by 34,891 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,460 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUO).

