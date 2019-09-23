Martin Investment Management Has Lowered Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Holding as Stock Rose; Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Holding in White Mtns Ins Group LTD (WTM) Has Cut as Stock Price Rose

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership sold 998 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.84% . The hedge fund held 25,840 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.40 million, down from 26,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $1078.49. About 3,031 shares traded. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 18.76% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Rev $42.1M; 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Loss $48.0M; 24/04/2018 – MediaAlpha Releases New Study from Leading Independent Research Firm on The State of Performance Marketing; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY 95% OF INTERESTS OF NSM FOR $368M; 11/05/2018 – White Mountains Announces Final Results Of Its Tender Offer; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Insurance Sees Transaction Closing by End 2Q 201; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY A MAJORITY STAKE IN NSM INSURANCE GROUP; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – INTENDS TO FUND ACQUISITION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND NEW DEBT ISSUED BY NSM; 10/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TENDER OFFER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 10, 2018 AND EXPIRE AT END OF DAY ON MAY 7, 2018; 08/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TENDER OFFER WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED

Martin Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Investment Management Llc sold 13,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 64,352 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.78M, down from 77,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $194.02. About 234,216 shares traded. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.42; 16/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Elects Two New Members to Its Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO FABRIZIO FREDA COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: TESTING ISSUES WON’T AFFECT NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES; 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153; 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder; 22/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Expands Paid Parental Leave To 20 Weeks And Other Family Benefits — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: BON-TON LIQUIDATION TO HURT BUSINESS SHORT TERM

Martin Investment Management Llc, which manages about $585.57 million and $397.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 41,989 shares to 195,619 shares, valued at $12.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 13,839 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,481 shares, and has risen its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS).

Analysts await The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EL’s profit will be $577.21 million for 30.32 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $399.88 million activity. 27,830 The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares with value of $4.65M were sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 18 investors sold WTM shares while 73 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 2.69 million shares or 0.03% more from 2.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability, a New Jersey-based fund reported 663 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc has 200 shares. Federated Investors Pa has 0.06% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Wallace Cap Management reported 10.79% stake. Pecaut & owns 3,254 shares for 2.27% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Elkhorn Ptnrs Ltd Partnership holds 25,840 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset has invested 1.05% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Suntrust Banks Incorporated holds 340 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Inc invested in 0% or 1 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 81 shares. Moreover, Ajo Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Benjamin F Edwards And invested in 37 shares or 0% of the stock. Glenmede Na holds 0% or 662 shares in its portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 4 shares.

