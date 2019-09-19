Martin Investment Management Has Lowered Its Facebook (FB) Position as Market Value Rose; As Waste Management (WM) Share Value Rose, Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Has Upped Stake by $389,850

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb increased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb bought 3,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 70,964 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.19 million, up from 67,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $114.71. About 1.01 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Waste Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WM); 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds; 22/03/2018 – TOX FREE SOLUTIONS LTD TOX.AX – REFERS TO SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER WHICH CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LTDWILL ACQUIRE ENTIRE STAKE IN TOXFREE; 15/03/2018 – Federal Register: Hazardous and Solid Waste Management System: Disposal of Coal Combustion Residuals From Electric Utilities;; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: WIPP’s Future is `Bright,” Officials Say at Waste Management Conference; 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis; 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of; 19/03/2018 – WASTE MGMT BUYS ANDERSON RUBBISH DISPOSAL, MOORPARK RUBBISH; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM

Martin Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Investment Management Llc sold 2,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 63,634 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.28 million, down from 66,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $542.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $190.14. About 10.13 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – LIVE: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress for a second day in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 02/04/2018 – Facebook has faced controversy in recent months over data privacy, reports of Russian propaganda and misinformation related to ethnic cleansing in Myanmar; 26/04/2018 – LONDON – FACEBOOK FB.O CTO SAYS CHANGES ANNOUNCED IN 2014 DID NOT GO FAR ENOUGH TO PROTECT DATA; 21/03/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg will finally speak today about Facebook’s privacy scandal; 30/04/2018 – ABC7 News: #BREAKING: Facebook investigating claim that employee used access to stalk women online. Latest info here:…; 10/04/2018 – Philippines’ leader did not buy data to win election – spokesman; 30/03/2018 – Regulators Will Impact Facebook Earnings Multiple Negatively; 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to investigate Facebook over use of personal data -report; 26/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS CHANGE EXPANDED TO ALL COUNTRIES,IN ALL LANGUAGES; 20/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to Address Staff Friday at Regular Meeting

Martin Investment Management Llc, which manages about $585.57 million and $397.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 673 shares to 7,536 shares, valued at $14.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 41,989 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,619 shares, and has risen its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.50 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gm Advisory Gp holds 14,615 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Sands Capital Management Lc, a Virginia-based fund reported 5.84 million shares. National Pension Serv reported 2.39M shares. Hills Commercial Bank Com invested in 8,215 shares or 0.41% of the stock. 49,973 are held by Massmutual Tru Company Fsb Adv. Tyvor Cap Limited Liability Company owns 7,122 shares. Scotia Capital reported 250,065 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System invested in 1.77% or 3.63 million shares. Welch & Forbes Llc stated it has 202,125 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Lyon Street Ltd Liability owns 8,500 shares. Alberta Invest Mgmt accumulated 417,200 shares. The Minnesota-based Tealwood Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.83% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tradewinds Cap Management Ltd Liability Company owns 5,192 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Ltd has 1.22% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,910 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Mgmt holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,081 shares.

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb, which manages about $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Health Care Etf (VHT) by 8,795 shares to 28,392 shares, valued at $4.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets Etf (VWO) by 34,059 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 712,785 shares, and cut its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

