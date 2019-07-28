Martin Investment Management Has Lifted Its Marathon Pete (MPC) Stake by $1.81 Million; As Firstenergy (FE) Valuation Rose, Holder Electron Capital Partners Trimmed Holding by $9.28 Million

Martin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 33.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Investment Management Llc bought 30,641 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 122,251 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.32M, up from 91,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $56.84. About 2.92 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 19/04/2018 – INDIA CENBANK DEPUTY ACHARYA SAYS GLOBAL COMMODITY PRICES REFUSING TO BUDGE, OVERALL OUTLOOK IS NOT COMFORTING FROM STANDPOINT OF DOMESTIC INFLATION -MPC MINUTES; 22/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – AGREEMENTS REGARDING ACQUISITION OF MV VICTORIA SCHULTE; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum 1Q Midstream Segment Income From Ops of $567; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS MPC WILL MAINTAIN VIGILANCE ON CPI; 29/03/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL AG MPCKk.DE – KARSTEN MARKWARDT AND DR. PHILIPP LAUENSTEIN JOIN MANAGEMENT BOARD OF MPC CAPITAL; 29/03/2018 – `A VIEW’ WITHIN MPC SAID RATE CUT MAY BE NEEDED IF ECONOMY DIPS; 30/05/2018 – CBRT PUBLISHES MINUTES OF MAY 23 MPC MEETING; 29/04/2018 – Marathon Purchase of Andeavor to Be Announced Monday; 11/04/2018 – GLAPINSKI: NEXT MPC MAY NEED TO FACE LOWER ECONOMIC GROWTH; 23/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Gilbert, AZ Water Resource MPC Utility System Rev Bonds to ‘AAA’; Outlook to Stable

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 7.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 226,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.80M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.47 million, down from 3.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $44.06. About 3.20M shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 23.94% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.51% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 03/04/2018 – Fitch Downgrades FirstEnergy Solutions Issuer Default Rating to ‘D’; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms FirstEnergy Ohio PIRB Special Purpose Trust 2013; 31/03/2018 – FirstEnergy: Competitive Subsidiaries Voluntarily File for Restructuring Under Chapter 11; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES RATING OUTLOOK FOR FIRSTENERGY’S OH UTILITIES; 29/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SOLUTIONS SEEKS DOE ACTION UNDER SECTION 202; 09/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 31/03/2018 – FirstEnergy: Filing Does Not Involve Company or Certain Other Units; 25/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP FE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $32; 15/04/2018 – The American Petroleum Institute joined the queue of entities opposed to bailing out FirstEnergy Solutions, a struggling coal and nuclear utility; 31/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions Files Voluntary Petition for Chapter 11 Restructuring

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “MPLX LP Announces Unitholder Consent Deadline and Anticipated Closing Date of the Andeavor Logistics Acquisition – PRNewswire” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation: Prepared For IMO 2020 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Capital Management Limited, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 43,403 shares. Parkwood Lc holds 71,972 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Zacks Inv invested in 0.03% or 24,487 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 75,446 shares. Macquarie holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 224,781 shares. Sg Americas Limited Co holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 103,762 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares owns 0.13% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 40,276 shares. Meyer Handelman owns 338,126 shares or 1.04% of their US portfolio. James Inv Inc owns 81,906 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh reported 270,585 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited reported 0.02% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Kirr Marbach & Com Limited Company In reported 163,967 shares. Georgia-based Masters Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.96% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Ftb Advsr Inc holds 0% or 852 shares. Bahl & Gaynor reported 5,559 shares.

More notable recent FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Uranium: The Long-Awaited Rebound Could Be Imminent – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Genesee & Wyoming Acquisition Boosts Rail Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “JCP&L Line Crews and Other Personnel Continue to Restore Service Following Damaging Wind and Severe Thunderstorms – PRNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is FirstEnergy Corp.’s (NYSE:FE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $932.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 303,982 shares to 809,163 shares, valued at $42.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 87,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 197,392 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).