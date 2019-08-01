Martin Investment Management Has Lifted Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Position; Mastercard (MA) Holder Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Cut Stake

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 57.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp sold 1,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 962 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $226,000, down from 2,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $281.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $276.98. About 2.18 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard Offers Exclusive Pre-Sale to MLB All-Star Game in Washington, D.C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mastercard Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MA); 11/04/2018 – Mastercard Contributes $100 Million Installment to Inclusive Growth Fund; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 07/03/2018 – DIGITAL FOCUS ALIGNS MASTERCARD ORGANIZATION & INVESTMENTS; 19/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–Update; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE

Martin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 18.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Investment Management Llc bought 19,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 128,985 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.32 million, up from 109,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $111.57. About 472,469 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT ISRAEL; 06/03/2018 Check Point Software Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 01/05/2018 – Check Point Software Announces Americas CPX Conference Series for Gen V Cyber Security Protection; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 02/04/2018 – TrapX Security And Check Point Collaborate To Enhance Enterprise Security; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $452M, EST. $452.1M; 20/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 04/05/2018 – Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa And Mastercard: 2 Stocks, 1 Superior Business Model – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Summer Heats Up at Mastercard – Motley Fool” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mastercard Q2 GDV increases 13% on local currency basis – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “MasterCard Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btim Corporation owns 6,551 shares. Deltec Asset Mngmt Lc owns 59,675 shares or 3.07% of their US portfolio. Fred Alger Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Amica Mutual Ins accumulated 0.76% or 25,802 shares. Berkshire Hathaway invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Lodestar Counsel Limited Il accumulated 1,341 shares. Pcj Inv Counsel Ltd reported 17,500 shares. Moreover, Savings Bank Of The West has 0.51% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 18,363 shares. Hartwell J M Partnership stated it has 131,400 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.56% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). New York-based Lvw Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Iowa-based Dubuque Financial Bank & Tru has invested 0.16% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 235,434 shares. Advisor Partners Ltd holds 0.73% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 24,295 shares.