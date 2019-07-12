Martin Investment Management Has Increased Stake in Toyota Motor (TM); Fundsmith Llp Upped Its Marriott International Cl A (MAR) Holding by $9.58 Million as Stock Rose

Fundsmith Llp increased its stake in Marriott International Cl A (MAR) by 74.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fundsmith Llp bought 76,608 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 180,080 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.53 million, up from 103,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fundsmith Llp who had been investing in Marriott International Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $141.77. About 240,999 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has declined 5.40% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 23/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Marriott’s Capuano on Asian Growth; 03/04/2018 – Marriott aims to cut commissions for online agencies -CEO; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International: Unit Sells Montreal Hotel to Private Investor; 16/04/2018 – Sanya Marriott Yalong Bay Resort & Spa Launch Senior Retreats To Extend Beach Holiday Experience 2018; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – AT QTR-END, TOTAL DEBT WAS $8,846 MLN & CASH BALANCES TOTALED $701 MLN VS $8,238 MLN IN DEBT AND $383 MLN OF CASH AT YEAR-END 2017; 09/05/2018 – Marriott Aims to Beat Home-Sharing Upstarts at Their Own Game; 08/05/2018 – Marriott Sees 2Q EPS $1.34-EPS $1.36; 09/04/2018 – Scarlett Hotel Group Acquires Third Marriott, the 113-Room Fairfield Inn & Suites Downtown Omaha; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.34, EST. $1.23; 26/03/2018 – BGC’S AMEREX ENERGY SERVICES WINS MANDATE FOR NA MARRIOTT SITES

Martin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Toyota Motor Corp (TM) by 27.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Investment Management Llc bought 17,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 83,075 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.81 million, up from 65,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Toyota Motor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $182.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $128. About 52,748 shares traded. Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) has declined 12.67% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TM News: 28/03/2018 – TOKYO — Toyota Motor will mutually supply cars in India with market leader Suzuki Motor starting in 2019, as the company seeks to build a foothold in such emerging markets. Emerging nations will comprise nearly 60% of global auto sales in 2021, according to an industry research agency; 13/03/2018 – RPT-Japan Inc to announce pay hikes, seen short of PM Abe’s 3 pct target; 07/03/2018 – The Evolution of Toyota’s ‘Fast and Furious’ Supra; 23/04/2018 – Global SUV Market 2013-2018 & 2023: Increasing Investments by Leading Auto Manufacturers Such as Jeep, Toyota & Honda – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – Toyota and VH1 Save The Music Foundation Partner On Eight-Festival Activation To Benefit Music Education Programs In Public Schools; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TOYOTA TO ENTER CHINESE EV MARKET WITH CAR BUILT AROUND TECHNOLOGY FROM GAC MOTOR OF CHINA; 23/04/2018 – China’s ride-hailing firm Didi wants to develop ‘purpose-built’ cars with automakers; 16/04/2018 – Toyota to Start Deploying Chips in Battle to Get Cars `Talking’; 05/04/2018 – Czech car registrations dip in first quarter; 20/03/2018 – Toyota Takes Self-Driving Cars Off Road After Uber Accident

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, City Holdg has 0.09% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 2,517 shares. Washington Trust National Bank & Trust has 821 shares. Int Ltd Ca holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 2,035 shares. Plante Moran Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Cullinan Associates owns 1,900 shares. Strategic Advisors Lc, a California-based fund reported 1,599 shares. 4,542 were accumulated by Van Strum & Towne. Girard Ptnrs Limited, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,763 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership has 0.04% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Reilly Financial Lc owns 100 shares. Bokf Na reported 18,498 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Hrt Fin Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 1,784 shares. Private Wealth Advsr reported 5,384 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers has 0% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 468 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Tn holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 5,909 shares.

