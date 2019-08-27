Martin Investment Management Has Increased Stake in Sap Se (SAP); As E Trade Financial (ETFC) Stock Declined, Stone Ridge Asset Management Increased Holding by $317,400

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 32.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc bought 6,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The hedge fund held 28,361 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, up from 21,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $39.69. About 2.38 million shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 12/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 23/05/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Announces Upcoming Speaking Engagement; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q EPS 88C, EST. 79C; 20/04/2018 – DJ E*TRADE Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETFC); 19/03/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in La Jolla; 06/03/2018 – E*Trade Financial Feb. Daily Average Revenue Trades Up 5% vs Jan; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $708 MLN VS $553 MLN; 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Brings Power of the Desktop to Mobile with LiveAction Market Scanning; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for Feb 2018

Martin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 28.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Investment Management Llc bought 19,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The institutional investor held 87,642 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.12M, up from 68,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $120.45. About 337,410 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 30/05/2018 – Emdadat Transforms Healthcare with SAP Ariba; 08/03/2018 – Red Hat Brings the Power and Flexibility of Red Hat Virtualization to SAP HANA® Environments; 16/04/2018 – CNBC Interview with SAP CFO Luka Mucic; 08/03/2018 – SAP SAYS ENDING ALL SALES COMMISSIONS ON PUBLIC SECTOR DEALS IN COUNTRIES WITH POOR CORRUPTION RATINGS; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Package; 10/04/2018 – SAP’S NEW PRICING OFFERS ALTERNATIVE TO EXISTING MODEL OF CHARGING BY NUMBER OF USERS; 25/04/2018 – Gigya Solutions from SAP Help Companies Protect Customer Data and Build Trust across Greater China; 08/03/2018 – GERMANY’S SAP SAYS HAS FINISHED INVESTIGATION INTO S.AFRICA CONTRACTS RELATING TO GUPTA-CONTROLLED FIRMS; 18/04/2018 – 10Pearls Acquires Kash Solutions, a SAP Ariba Partner; 08/05/2018 – AspenTech Joins SAP® PartnerEdge® Program; Announces Availability of Aspen Mtell® on SAP App Center

More notable recent SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Recent Deals Will Help Salesforce More Than They Will Salesforce Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SAP: Looking Better Than Ever – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Why Has SAP’s Stock Gained 50% Since 2014? – Forbes” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SAP: Buy The Dip – Seeking Alpha” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SAP SE declares EUR 1.50 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

More notable recent E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will E-Trade (ETFC) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on April 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Has Been Buying E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (PROV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Reasons to Add E*TRADE (ETFC) Stock to Your Portfolio Now – Nasdaq” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “E*TRADE’s (ETFC) July 2019 DARTs Increase 1% From June – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70B and $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 2,850 shares to 11,695 shares, valued at $13.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H) by 5,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,923 shares, and cut its stake in Scansource Inc (NASDAQ:SCSC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold ETFC shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 137,220 are owned by Maverick Capital Limited. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.02% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 45,805 shares. Boston Ptnrs reported 4.66M shares stake. 4,581 are owned by Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc. 159,831 are held by Mufg Americas Holding. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company invested in 0.08% or 255,587 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0.39% stake. Gideon Advisors invested in 0.1% or 6,002 shares. Dimensional Fund LP accumulated 1.84M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & owns 191 shares. Nordea Investment stated it has 191,055 shares. Principal Financial Gru reported 0.02% stake. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & holds 200,401 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 145,623 shares. Skylands Ltd Liability reported 90,300 shares stake.