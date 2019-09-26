Martin Investment Management Has Increased Its Toyota Motor (TM) Position; Topaz Group (TPZ) Sentiment Is 1.07

Martin Investment Management Llc increased Toyota Motor Corp (TM) stake by 23.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Martin Investment Management Llc acquired 19,663 shares as Toyota Motor Corp (TM)’s stock rose 4.99%. The Martin Investment Management Llc holds 102,738 shares with $12.74M value, up from 83,075 last quarter. Toyota Motor Corp now has $195.93B valuation. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $138. About 71,660 shares traded. Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) has declined 4.39% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TM News: 25/05/2018 – TOYOTA AND SUZUKI AGREE TO START DISCUSSING JOINT PROJECTS FOR TECHNOLOGICAL DEVELOPMENT, VEHICLE PRODUCTION, AND MARKET DEVELOPMENT; 17/05/2018 – Toyota Group April EU New Car Registrations Rose 21% -ACEA; 09/05/2018 – TOYOTA: ASSUME AVERAGE DOLLAR RATE OF 105 YEN IN FY2018/19 VS 111 YEN LAST FY; 26/04/2018 – TABLE-Toyota Industries 6201.T -2017/18 group results (IFRS); 20/04/2018 – TOYOTA Introducing “Universal Street Games”: Global Competition in Hunting for Best Street Musicians, Dancers and Athletes; 24/05/2018 – TOYOTA SAYS PLANS TO BUILD FUEL-CELL STACK PLANT, ADD LINE TO MANUFACTURE HYDROGEN TANKS; 29/05/2018 – Goodbye Cars, Hello Chips as Toyota Supplier Embraces Tech World; 19/04/2018 – Shell and Toyota move forward with hydrogen facility for freight at Port of Long Beach; 09/05/2018 – Toyota Motor Full-Year Net Profit Rises to Y2.49 Trillion; 09/05/2018 – Toyota pours $22bn in R&D as Apple and Google close in

Topaz Group Inc (TPZ) investors sentiment is 1.07 in 2019 Q2. It’s the same as in 2019Q1. The ratio is neither positive nor negative, as only 16 investment professionals opened new or increased holdings, while 15 reduced and sold their stock positions in Topaz Group Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 1.71 million shares, up from 1.51 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Topaz Group Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 12 Increased: 8 New Position: 8.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. for 111,898 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owns 398,748 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc. has 0.06% invested in the company for 22,287 shares. The Georgia-based Montag A & Associates Inc has invested 0.04% in the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 176,146 shares.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The company has market cap of $878.95 million. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $17.8. About 8,117 shares traded. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (TPZ) has declined 5.92% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500.

Martin Investment Management Llc decreased Alphabet Inc stake by 395 shares to 967 valued at $1.05 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) stake by 3,517 shares and now owns 57,929 shares. Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) was reduced too.

