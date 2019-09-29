Martin Investment Management Has Cut Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake by $2.31 Million; Market Value Rose; Triangle Securities Wealth Management Stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Trimmed by $323,076 as Market Value Rose

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 9.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 2,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 26,758 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.05 million, down from 29,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $311.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124.57. About 5.30M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 10/04/2018 – P&G Declares Dividend Increase; 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare; 06/03/2018 – P&G to ‘take back control’ of ads; 22/05/2018 – P&G – AMENDED TERMS TO INCREASE PURCHASE PRICE THAT CO WILL PAY FROM $1.25 BLN TO AMOUNT THAT IS SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW CO TO PURCHASE ENTIRE TENDERED AMOUNTS; 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS NOT RUNNING CURRENT SHIFT AT PLANT; 09/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR

Martin Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 18.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Investment Management Llc sold 21,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 95,624 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.49M, down from 116,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $311.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124.57. About 5.30M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-PROCTER & GAMBLE TO INVEST AROUND $50 MLN IN ITS PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN RUSSIA IN 2018 – EXEC; 18/04/2018 – P&G Updates Schedule for Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results; Webcast Discussion Now Planned for Thursday, April 19; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Offers to Buy Back Up to $1.25B Debt Securities; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend By 4% To 71.72 Cents — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS SALES HAVE TURNED POSITIVE IN CHINA DIAPERS; 06/03/2018 – P&G to ‘take back control’ of ads; 14/03/2018 – OBJ LTD OBJ.AX – REGAINS RIGHTS TO SUB-CATEGORIES IN AMENDED AGREEMENT WITH PROCTER & GAMBLE; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most lmpossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION; 27/03/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Press release: Partners Group launches PG LIFE, an investment strategy focused on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks: Market Tanks on Impeachment, Trade, Iran worries – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “P&G Named EPA 2019 Safer Choice Partner of the Year – PRNewswire” published on September 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “The Odd Reason the Stock Market Could Soar to New Highs – Motley Fool” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “8 Dividend Stocks to Buy for a Recession – Investorplace.com” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Former P&G manager tapped as president of Express apparel – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wolverine Asset Limited Liability Com reported 1,242 shares. Montag Caldwell Lc has invested 0.02% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Reliant Management has invested 0.55% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Northpointe Capital Ltd Liability Com invested 2.64% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Rhumbline Advisers has 4.14M shares. New Hampshire-based Loudon Mngmt Lc has invested 0.32% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bkd Wealth Ltd Liability Com reported 0.38% stake. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Ltd Llc holds 2,404 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Mogy Joel R Counsel Inc stated it has 138,609 shares. California Employees Retirement System owns 1.35% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 10.43 million shares. Chilton Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.07% or 113,198 shares in its portfolio. Stack Fincl owns 95,924 shares. Cetera stated it has 0.44% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Glovista Limited Liability Company invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Corp holds 79,080 shares.

Martin Investment Management Llc, which manages about $585.57 million and $397.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 673 shares to 7,536 shares, valued at $14.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 19,663 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,738 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 25.11 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “PLUG Stock Could Soar If Management Finally Is Right – Investorplace.com” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Csrwire.com published: “P&G Named EPA 2019 Safer Choice Partner of the Year – CSRwire.com” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “2 P&G executives among 50 most powerful women on Fortune list – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Procter & Gamble Be in 10 Years? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

