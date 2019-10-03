Martin Investment Management Has Cut Its Position in Mastercard (MA) by $3.21 Million; Sysco (SYY) Stake Increased by Shayne & Co

Martin Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 11.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Investment Management Llc sold 12,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 93,022 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.61M, down from 105,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $269.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $265.9. About 1.48M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Shayne & Co increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 4.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shayne & Co bought 14,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 358,213 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.33 million, up from 343,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shayne & Co who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $77.45. About 824,165 shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500.

Shayne & Co, which manages about $210.22 million and $152.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,043 shares to 126,841 shares, valued at $19.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold SYY shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stellar Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.17% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). The New York-based Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Fiduciary Trust has 0.15% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance holds 0.03% or 3,600 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Puzo Michael J holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 6,600 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Lc has 0.48% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 30,827 shares. Haverford has 13,965 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Wunderlich Managemnt accumulated 23,659 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Management Ltd owns 484,518 shares. Fort Lp holds 35,035 shares. Cambridge has 0.03% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Hyman Charles D has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Bank & Trust Of America De has invested 0.12% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Convergence Investment Partners Limited Liability Company owns 10,537 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. On Monday, August 12 the insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

Martin Investment Management Llc, which manages about $585.57M and $397.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 60,655 shares to 96,040 shares, valued at $5.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 673 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,536 shares, and has risen its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc holds 6.91M shares or 13.91% of its portfolio. Sandler Cap stated it has 2.03% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Valley National Advisers has 0% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 12 shares. Tuttle Tactical invested in 31,414 shares. Court Place Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.22% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Sweden-based Nordea Mgmt Ab has invested 0.84% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Llc invested 0.96% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Matthew 25 Management reported 27,500 shares stake. Dorsey And Whitney Com has 5,888 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Captrust Fincl Advsrs holds 0.24% or 24,221 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 592,130 shares. Wheatland Advsr has invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Company has 0.43% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 23,000 shares. Birch Hill Investment Advsr Ltd accumulated 63,898 shares.

