Martin Investment Management Has Cut Its American Express Co (AXP) Holding; Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Has 0.83 Sentiment

Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.26, from 0.57 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 5 hedge funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 6 decreased and sold their equity positions in Super Micro Computer Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 9.86 million shares, up from 8.37 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Super Micro Computer Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 5 Increased: 4 New Position: 1.

Martin Investment Management Llc decreased American Express Co (AXP) stake by 7.19% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Martin Investment Management Llc sold 7,590 shares as American Express Co (AXP)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Martin Investment Management Llc holds 97,928 shares with $12.09 million value, down from 105,518 last quarter. American Express Co now has $99.43 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $119.84. About 1.36M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/04/2018 – Fourth Annual American Express Leadership Academy Global Alumni Summit Connects Social Purpose Leaders from Around the World; 03/05/2018 – Accertify Launches Next Generation Machine-Learning Risk Management Tools; 18/04/2018 – American Express Posts 31% Jump in First-Quarter Profit; 20/03/2018 – AXP: CYBER ATTACK INVOLVED AN ORBITZ PLATFORM; 13/03/2018 – American Express Company Elects Christopher D. Young to Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY SHR $1.86; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4 & 2018-5; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel or American Express Platforms; 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Consumer Services Card-Member Delinquency Rate 1.4%, Flat Vs. Feb

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. The company has market cap of $948.26 million. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services. It has a 14.74 P/E ratio. The firm also provides a range of application optimized server solutions, including rackmount and blade server systems; and server subsystems and accessories comprising server boards, and chassis and power supplies, as well as other system accessories, including microprocessors, and memory and disc drives.

The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $19.01. About 8,872 shares traded. Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) has 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SMCI News: 01/05/2018 – Supermicro Launches New Look All-Flash 1U Server with 256TB of Hot-swap NVMe Optimized Intel “Ruler” Drives; 13/03/2018 – SUPER MICRO COMPUTER INC – ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO CO’S EXISTING LOAN AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH; 06/04/2018 – SUPER MICRO 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Super Micro Computer, Inc; 13/03/2018 – SUPER MICRO COMPUTER- AMENDMENT WAIVES DEFAULT ARISING FROM CO HAVING NOT YET FILED 2017 10-K, QTRLY 10-Q FOR QTR ENDED SEPT 30, DEC 31, 2017; 14/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Super Micro Computer, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Pl; 10/05/2018 – SUPER MICRO: AUDIT COMMITTEE HAS COMPLETED INVESTIGATION; 16/03/2018 – Super Micro: Nasdaq Has Determined That Co Is Non-Compliant With Nasdaq Listing Rule; 05/04/2018 – SUPER MICRO COMPUTER INC – HEARING WILL TAKE PLACE ON APRIL 26, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Nokomis Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in Super Micro Computer; 16/03/2018 – Super Micro: Remains Delinquent in Filing Annual Report, Qtrly Reports

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc Mn holds 1.78% of its portfolio in Super Micro Computer, Inc. for 4.93 million shares. Ironwood Investment Management Llc owns 68,543 shares or 1.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Herald Investment Management Ltd has 1% invested in the company for 186,000 shares. The California-based Oaktree Capital Management Lp has invested 0.87% in the stock. Fairfield Bush & Co., a Connecticut-based fund reported 93,696 shares.

More notable recent Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SMCI delays annual filing – seekingalpha.com” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Super Micro raises Q4 revenue outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SuperMicro: Grey Clouds Are Clearing Up – Seeking Alpha” on October 22, 2018. More interesting news about Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chinese Hardware Hack Opens Speculative Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on October 07, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Super Micro Computer: Just Hold Your Nose And Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2018.

Among 6 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. American Express has $145 highest and $123 lowest target. $137.33’s average target is 14.59% above currents $119.84 stock price. American Express had 15 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 22 by JP Morgan. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Monday, July 22 by RBC Capital Markets. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of AXP in report on Wednesday, July 10 with “Outperform” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, July 8 report. Bank of America initiated it with “Buy” rating and $145 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley on Friday, May 3 to “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, April 22.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Express (AXP) Presents at Barclays Financial Services Conference 2019 – Company Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “US Indexes Close Flat Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “These 5 Stocks Have Made Buffett $23 Billion in 2019 – Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Best Credit Card Deals For Fall – Benzinga” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.40 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Washington Cap Mngmt invested in 0.26% or 1,862 shares. Illinois-based Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Company has invested 0.3% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Sageworth Tru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Neville Rodie Shaw Inc accumulated 69,933 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Perkins Coie Trust accumulated 435 shares. Cetera Advsrs Limited reported 11,337 shares. Moreover, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mgmt Inc has 0.5% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Knightsbridge Asset Management Ltd Liability accumulated 81,882 shares or 6.97% of the stock. Wade G W has 0.04% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.18% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). The Nebraska-based Westchester Management Inc has invested 0.02% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0.2% or 697,680 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 2,439 shares. Brandywine Global Invest Management Limited Company reported 0.63% stake. 8,953 are held by Roosevelt Gp Inc.