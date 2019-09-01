Martin Investment Management Has Boosted Its Marathon Pete (MPC) Stake by $1.81 Million; Loews Position in Marathon Pete (MPC) Boosted as Market Valuation Declined

Martin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 33.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Investment Management Llc bought 30,641 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 122,251 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.32M, up from 91,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 5.51 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 07/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ANCYPAROWICZ SPEAKS IN WARSAW; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Marathon Petroleum 1Q Net $37M; 15/03/2018 – NIGERIA MPC MEETING TO BE DELAYED BY WEEK TO 10 DAYS: GOVERNOR; 16/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships Access Event Set By DNB Markets for Apr. 19; 18/04/2018 – POLISH MPC PLANS TO TALK ABOUT POTENTIAL FUTURE UNCONVENTIONAL TOOLS AIMED AT SUPPORTING ECONOMY – MPC MEMBER KROPIWNICKI; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum To Buy Andeavor In $35.6 Billion Deal — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – PAP CITES POLISH MPC MEMBER GATNAR AS SAYING IN INTERVIEW; 30/04/2018 – MPC DEAL INCLUDES $800M REVERSE TERMINATION FEE IN CASH; 03/05/2018 – Marathon Reports Oil Leak at Galveston Bay Refinery; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CEO GARY HEMINGER SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 7,695 were reported by Metropolitan Life Ins New York. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management owns 1.72 million shares. 6,561 are held by Denali Advisors Limited Liability Corp. Wisconsin-based Johnson Financial Grp has invested 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Royal London Asset Management, United Kingdom-based fund reported 272,197 shares. Parkwood Ltd Liability holds 71,972 shares. Freestone Cap Holding Lc stated it has 10,543 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Schroder Inv Gru owns 730,725 shares. Focused Wealth Management Incorporated invested in 0.05% or 3,000 shares. California-based Tcw Inc has invested 0.62% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Aviance Capital Prns Limited Liability, Florida-based fund reported 14,173 shares. Frontier Inv reported 0.1% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Corecommodity Mgmt holds 0.89% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 26,251 shares. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 129,420 shares.

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 139,000 shares to 335,000 shares, valued at $18.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pretium Res Inc (NYSE:PVG) by 325,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 181,271 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc De (NYSE:KMI).

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:MPC) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Stay Away from These Stocks in September – Schaeffers Research” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

