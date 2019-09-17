Martin Investment Management Cut Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position by $2.31 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Logan Capital Management Decreased Its Stake in Chevron New Com (CVX) by $542,376 as Market Valuation Rose

Martin Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 18.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Investment Management Llc sold 21,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 95,624 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.49M, down from 116,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $299.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $119.75. About 6.93 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 07/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from agencies; 19/04/2018 – P&G’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend to $0.7172; 22/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Early Results of Its Debt Tender Offer; Increases the Maximum Tender Amount; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST; 12/05/2018 – Bleacher Report: Derrick Rose Rumors: Timberwolves Interested in Bringing PG Back in Free Agency; 10/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 71.72C/SHR FROM 68.96C, EST. 70C; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 10/04/2018 – P&G pilots putting its separate ad agencies to work together under one roof

Logan Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New Com (CVX) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc sold 4,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 221,859 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.61 million, down from 226,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.63B market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $124.12. About 9.84 million shares traded or 78.51% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 – Sharenet: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 19/05/2018 – Breitbart News: Delingpole – Can’t Handle the Truth: Actor Quits `Anti-Environmental’ Chevron Drama; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – THERE IS NO ADMISSION OF GUILT, RESPONDENTS MAINTAIN CONDUCT NOT UNLAWFUL, COMMISSION ELECTED NOT TO PURSUE MATTER FURTHER; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ENDS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALLL; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 23/04/2018 – CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA REFUSED TO SIGN A SUPPLY CONTRACT FOR JOINT VENTURE WITH PDVSA; 16/03/2018 – Chevron, Oil Giants Lose Latest Fight Over Climate Jurisdiction; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON TARGETING $5B-$10B IN ASSET SALE PROCEEDS THROUGH 2020; 05/03/2018 – North Sea Crude-Forties weakens, Chevron restarts Alba

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59B for 16.42 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New Com (NYSE:WFC) by 44,942 shares to 364,914 shares, valued at $17.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas (NYSE:ACN) by 14,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,646 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Savings Bank Of The West accumulated 90,288 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Company stated it has 4,416 shares. Paradigm Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 0.3% stake. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) reported 37,096 shares. Us Financial Bank De stated it has 0.78% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Retirement System Of Alabama has 0.82% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 1.40M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 809,093 shares or 0% of the stock. Covington Mngmt owns 252,851 shares or 1.87% of their US portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life holds 0.67% or 36,994 shares in its portfolio. Private Ocean has 0.12% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 3,502 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company owns 53,709 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Braun Stacey Assocs Incorporated has 1.09% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 136,303 shares. Kistler owns 13,693 shares. Scholtz & Ltd Liability holds 2,000 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Sequent Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: ExxonMobil vs. Chevron – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Shale Game Is A Scale Game, Chevron – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron: Feeling Lucky – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron: A Solid Investment Option – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.14 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natl Pension owns 2.47 million shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement owns 3.76 million shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. Hm Payson holds 1.37% or 348,429 shares in its portfolio. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab reported 2.34% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 9,060 were reported by Central Asset Invests & Management (Hk). Beese Fulmer Mgmt Incorporated holds 1.7% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 81,661 shares. Bamco Inc Ny stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 199,408 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Dumont And Blake Investment Advsrs Limited Co stated it has 15,875 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Banque Pictet Cie holds 0.19% or 94,706 shares. West Coast Fincl Ltd Liability Company owns 0.1% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 3,860 shares. The Maryland-based Sol Capital Management Co has invested 0.63% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Summit Asset Management Ltd Com reported 1.24% stake. Loomis Sayles & Lp invested 2.21% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Sun Life Fin stated it has 0.06% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Martin Investment Management Llc, which manages about $585.57M and $397.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 673 shares to 7,536 shares, valued at $14.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 60,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,040 shares, and has risen its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP).