Martin Investment Management Cut By $933,570 Its American Express Co (AXP) Position; BITFRONTIER CAPITAL HOLDINGS (BFCH) Shorts Raised By 66.25%

Martin Investment Management Llc decreased American Express Co (AXP) stake by 7.19% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Martin Investment Management Llc sold 7,590 shares as American Express Co (AXP)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Martin Investment Management Llc holds 97,928 shares with $12.09M value, down from 105,518 last quarter. American Express Co now has $97.09B valuation. The stock decreased 1.83% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $117.02. About 1.11 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END VS 2.2 PCT AT FEB END; 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner, Dominion Harbor; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers; 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS MONITORING CARD MEMBER ACCOUNTS FOR UNUSUAL ACTIVITY; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Paying Off (Correct); 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Book Value Per Common Share $20.96; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.7B; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino Has Served as Global Head of Operational Risk and Oversight since May 2016; 21/03/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1, 2018-2 & 2018-3; 18/04/2018 – American Express pops after hours on first-quarter earnings beat

BITFRONTIER CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC (OTCMKTS:BFCH) had an increase of 66.25% in short interest. BFCH’s SI was 13,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 66.25% from 8,000 shares previously. The stock increased 5.13% or $0.001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0205. About 894,657 shares traded. BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFCH) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc., a blockchain-oriented company, focuses on the cryptocurrency markets. The company has market cap of $10. It engages in cryptocurrency mining and blockchain consulting activities. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Purio, Inc.

Martin Investment Management Llc increased Royal Dutch Shell Plc stake by 41,989 shares to 195,619 valued at $12.86 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) stake by 60,655 shares and now owns 96,040 shares. Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.06 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.