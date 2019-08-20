Martin Investment Management Continues to Hold Stake in Sap Se (SAP); As Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Iridian Asset Management Has Lifted Its Stake

Martin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 28.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Investment Management Llc bought 19,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The institutional investor held 87,642 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.12M, up from 68,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $118.38. About 239,967 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 29/05/2018 – Accenture Wins Three 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Awards Based on Outstanding Contributions and Dedication to Teamwork; 04/04/2018 – Velocity Achieves Amazon Web Services SAP Competency Status; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Teams with SAP to Help High-Tech Companies Create Digital As-a-Service Business Models Quickly and Easily; 06/03/2018 – SAP Ariba Sees Future of Procurement; 16/04/2018 – CNBC Interview with SAP CFO Luka Mucic; 25/04/2018 – SAP Ariba Takes Trust to New Levels; 12/03/2018 – SAP COMMENTS ON NEW AFRICA MD IN EMAIL; 04/04/2018 – Worksoft Surpasses 10 Years of SAP Integration; 10/04/2018 – SAP revises pricing for core business planning software; 08/03/2018 – SAP Finalizes Investigation into Contracts with South Africa’s Eskom, Transnet

Iridian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) by 4002.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc bought 1.66 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% . The hedge fund held 1.71M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.63M, up from 41,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Allegheny Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $17.89. About 933,218 shares traded. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 21.89% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 22/03/2018 – ATI to Expand Aerospace Iso-Thermal Forging Capacity; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Tariff Exclusion Review Will Take Up to 90 Days to Complete; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – QTRLY SALES TO AEROSPACE AND DEFENSE MARKETS WERE $462 MLN AND REPRESENTED 47% OF ATI SALES; 11/05/2018 – WPXI: #BREAKING: Police have uncovered a suspected meth lab at a Motel 6 in Allegheny Co. Chopper 11 is live over the sce…; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – SELF-FUNDED, MULTI-YEAR EXPANSION OF APPROXIMATELY $95 MLN REPRESENTS ATI’S FOURTH ISO-THERMAL PRESS; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q EPS 42c; 24/05/2018 – Jet engines help power cobalt to 10-year highs; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies Volume Jumps Almost Six Times Average; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES ATI’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RATINGS

Since August 13, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $295,388 activity. 5,000 shares valued at $91,800 were bought by WETHERBEE ROBERT S on Tuesday, August 13. Shares for $51,620 were bought by Harris Timothy J on Wednesday, August 14. BALL M LEROY also bought $36,360 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) on Tuesday, August 13. Kramer Kevin B bought $44,208 worth of stock or 2,500 shares. Powers Elizabeth C also bought $36,340 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) on Wednesday, August 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold ATI shares while 76 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 132.09 million shares or 1.61% more from 129.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 13,126 shares. Us Commercial Bank De accumulated 44,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Advisory Limited Liability Company holds 10,580 shares. Ameritas Inv has 0.06% invested in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) for 47,613 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 44,800 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moors & Cabot Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) for 10,648 shares. 33,163 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Broadview Advsr Limited Liability holds 2.47% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) or 355,525 shares. Moreover, Lapides Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.65% invested in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 132,773 shares. Sg Americas Securities accumulated 16,273 shares. Frontier Capital Management Commerce has invested 1.64% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). 30,563 were accumulated by Stevens Cap Management Lp. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 0% stake.

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52B and $7.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) by 857,530 shares to 3.25 million shares, valued at $185.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Versum Materials Inc. by 6.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,610 shares, and cut its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB).