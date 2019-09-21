Martin Investment Management Boosted Novartis A G (NVS) Position; Contrarius Investment Management LTD Has Lowered Apple (AAPL) Position by $10.37 Million

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 44.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 52,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 66,076 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.08 million, down from 118,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $975.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98M shares traded or 115.69% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/05/2018 – Ive also said the company has learned from some of the Watches’ forays into new materials like gold and ceramic, offering a rare hint into Apple’s thinking for future product designs; 20/04/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. signs exclusive licensing and supply agreement with Global Nutraceuticals for patented Agathos-Active; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O INTRODUCES NEW IPAD AT CHICAGO EVENT FOCUSED ON EDUCATION – EXEC; 22/05/2018 – PARKERVISION – CLAIM CONSTRUCTION HEARING WILL BE HELD ON FRIDAY, AUGUST 31, IN CO’S PATENT INFRINGEMENT SUIT AGAINST QUALCOMM AND APPLE; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own from 2020-Bbg; 17/05/2018 – U.S. Loses Bid to Intervene in Apple’s EU Court Fight Over Tax; 23/04/2018 – EU: Data Access Would Allow Apple to Encourage Customers to Switch to Apple Music; 12/03/2018 – Apple Acquisition of Texture Comes Amid Services Push; 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Sachs Team Up on New Credit Card; 04/04/2018 – Apple working on iPhones with touchless control, curved screen – Bbg

Martin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 37.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Investment Management Llc bought 36,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 133,420 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.18M, up from 97,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $87.07. About 1.88 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 09/05/2018 – DURECT CORP – AMENDMENT ALSO INCLUDES MODIFICATIONS TO DURECT’S DEVELOPMENT OBLIGATIONS AND TO BOTH PARTIES’ TERMINATION PROVISIONS; 16/05/2018 – At the Meet Novartis Management investor event, Novartis highlights strategy to focus the company and drive sustainable growth; 14/05/2018 – Barbara: Exclusive: Novartis investigating $85 million bribery allegations in Turkey; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 24/04/2018 – FOCUS-Express Scripts targets Amgen, Lilly migraine drugs in pricing shift; 01/05/2018 – Novartis: Kymriah Is Only CAR-T Therapy FDA-approved for 2 Distinct Indications – Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 01/05/2018 – NOVARTIS SAYS KYMRIAH DEMONSTRATED OVERALL RESPONSE RATE OF 50%; 04/04/2018 – NOVARTIS GAINED CHF216M FROM SWISS PENSION LAW CHANGE: HZ; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS ALCON RETURNING TO A POSITION OF STRENGTH AS WORLD’S LEADING EYE CARE DEVICES COMPANY

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.69 billion for 19.23 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hm Payson And Communication holds 3.68% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 518,536 shares. Sei stated it has 0.65% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Atwood & Palmer holds 76,989 shares. Iron Ltd Co accumulated 21,447 shares. Mendel Money, Illinois-based fund reported 1,134 shares. Bluestein R H And has 486,170 shares for 5.13% of their portfolio. Everence Management holds 87,350 shares. Arbor Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.73% or 11,793 shares in its portfolio. First Merchants Corp has 2.23% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Heritage Mgmt Corp holds 3.25% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 285,749 shares. Barrett Asset Ltd has 210,869 shares for 2.75% of their portfolio. Maverick Capital Ltd reported 58,720 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Beese Fulmer Mgmt owns 71,235 shares for 2.67% of their portfolio. 29.78 million were reported by Goldman Sachs Group. Northstar Gp stated it has 44,428 shares.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 3,781 shares to 9,045 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 208,609 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.52 million shares, and has risen its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG).