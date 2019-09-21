Martin & Company Has Lowered Its Ingersoll Rand Plc (IR) Position by $5.19 Million; Investec Asset Management LTD Has Boosted Its Zoetis (ZTS) Holding

Investec Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 145.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd bought 45,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 77,287 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.77 million, up from 31,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $125.62. About 2.45 million shares traded or 26.18% up from the average. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 07/03/2018 Zoetis Conference Call Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 8; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy Abaxis for $1.9 bln in cash; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA IN DETACH LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 26/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC SAYS TO EXPAND ANIMAL VACCINE RESEARCH AND MANUFACTURING IN SUZHOU, CHINA; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q EPS 72c; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis First-Quarter Profit Benefits From Tax Changes; Backs 2018 Guidance; 10/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Zoetis’ Acquisition Of Abaxis Is Credit Negative; 19/03/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT

Martin & Company Inc decreased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Plc (IR) by 49.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc sold 41,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 42,846 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.43M, down from 84,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Ingersoll Rand Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $123.15. About 902,807 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q EPS 48c; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND – ON APRIL 17, CO, CO’S UNITS, RELATED ARRAGNERS AND BOOKRUNNERS ENTERED INTO NEW $1 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 30/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Employees Worldwide Put Sustainability in Action with Earth Day Network’s Canopy Project; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 17/05/2018 – Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC Now Serving Ductless Customers; 25/05/2018 – TESLA – JAMES ZHOU STARTED LAST MONTH AS CFO, CHINA; JAMES PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS CFO FOR ASIA PACIFIC AND INDIA FOR INGERSOLL RAND; 11/05/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 23/04/2018 – lngersoll-Rand PLC expected to post earnings of 62 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Rev $3.38B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold ZTS shares while 278 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 248 raised stakes. 413.40 million shares or 0.16% less from 414.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raub Brock Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 207,163 shares. 339,034 are owned by Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank. Legal & General Pcl invested 0.18% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited reported 1.67 million shares. Td Asset stated it has 278,480 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.65% or 1.19 million shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Eulav Asset Mgmt has invested 0.17% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Massmutual Com Fsb Adv holds 0.2% or 25,694 shares. Willingdon Wealth accumulated 454 shares. Private Na holds 15,519 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Kornitzer Cap Inc Ks holds 0.05% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) or 26,453 shares. Iberiabank accumulated 0.03% or 2,385 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.21% or 971,260 shares in its portfolio. Harvey Inv Company Lc stated it has 0.91% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Dowling Yahnke Llc holds 3,025 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $26.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc/The (NYSE:TJX) by 193,998 shares to 255,257 shares, valued at $13.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anheuser (NYSE:BUD) by 340,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 648,507 shares, and cut its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 41 investors sold IR shares while 244 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 182.25 million shares or 0.07% more from 182.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Cap Management Lc owns 3.55 million shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 5,009 shares. Commerce Comml Bank reported 313,290 shares. Moreover, Fort LP has 0.59% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 24,126 shares. River Road Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 2,419 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corp, Maryland-based fund reported 26,913 shares. 403,829 are held by Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Riggs Asset Managment holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 200 shares. Barclays Public Lc accumulated 0.04% or 494,245 shares. Fjarde Ap accumulated 104,517 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.8% or 2.95M shares in its portfolio. Icon Advisers accumulated 0.23% or 19,110 shares. Norinchukin Comml Bank The owns 33,998 shares. Pitcairn invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). 7,126 were reported by Advisor Partners Ltd.

Analysts await Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.92 earnings per share, up 9.71% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.75 per share. IR’s profit will be $463.98 million for 16.04 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.09 actual earnings per share reported by Ingersoll-Rand Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.13% negative EPS growth.

Martin & Company Inc, which manages about $1.98B and $334.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Heritage Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 20,564 shares to 84,575 shares, valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.