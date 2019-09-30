Martin & Company Has Lowered Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position as Share Price Declined; Indexiq Advisors Lowered Capstead Mtg (CMO) Stake by $328,248

Martin & Company Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 32.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc sold 15,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 32,010 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.75 million, down from 47,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $49.42. About 10.44 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup; 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video); 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the malware could be used for espionage, to interfere with internet communications or launch destructive attacks on Ukraine; 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q

Indexiq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Capstead Mtg Corp (CMO) by 16.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc sold 41,031 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.94% . The institutional investor held 201,609 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68 million, down from 242,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Capstead Mtg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $696.30M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.36. About 219,375 shares traded. Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) has risen 0.72% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.72% the S&P500.

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21B and $3.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Silver Trust (SLV) by 163,865 shares to 647,030 shares, valued at $9.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE) by 33,493 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,906 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (EBND).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.13, from 0.85 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 14 investors sold CMO shares while 48 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 67.48 million shares or 3.73% more from 65.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 60,357 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc has 12,934 shares. Swiss National Bank invested in 160,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt holds 0% or 895,613 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Company Can invested in 0% or 113,576 shares. New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0% in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). Regions Corp reported 11,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street Corp reported 3.01 million shares. Martingale Asset Management Lp reported 271,637 shares. 1.54M are owned by Granite Investment Lc. Glenmede Trust Na has 365 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Timber Hill Ltd reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). First Manhattan holds 0% of its portfolio in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) for 281 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) for 155,241 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 66,665 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.70 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

