Martin Currie LTD Upped Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Stake; Ampco Pittsburgh (AP) Sentiment Is 0.75

Ampco Pittsburgh Corp (AP) investors sentiment increased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.05, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 12 funds increased or started new positions, while 16 sold and trimmed holdings in Ampco Pittsburgh Corp. The funds in our database reported: 5.98 million shares, up from 5.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Ampco Pittsburgh Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 13 Increased: 8 New Position: 4.

Martin Currie Ltd increased Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) stake by 9.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Martin Currie Ltd acquired 249,669 shares as Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM)’s stock declined 2.72%. The Martin Currie Ltd holds 2.77 million shares with $113.37M value, up from 2.52 million last quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd now has $212.21B valuation. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $41.65. About 9.21M shares traded or 10.09% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS JAN-APR SALES +13.5 PCT ON YEAR TO T$329.95 BLN; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS HUMAN IS MUCH POWERFUL THAN AI; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC TO ANNOUNCE A NEW CLIENT FOR ITS EXYNOS CHIPSETS IN H1 2019 – EXEC; 30/03/2018 – U.S.-China Trade War Won’t Hit Taiwan Semiconductor Sector; 23/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC may post record profits for 2018 on 7nm volume production; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’S NANJING PLANT STARTS MASS PRODUCTION: ECONOMIC DAILY; 23/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company has market cap of $45.17 million. It operates in two divisions, Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing. It currently has negative earnings. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; ingot and open die forged products for use in the gas and oil, and the aluminum and plastic extrusion industries; and cast rolls for hot and cold strip mills, medium/heavy section mills, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $158,813 activity.

The stock increased 2.27% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.61. About 7,458 shares traded. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (AP) has declined 66.48% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.48% the S&P500. Some Historical AP News: 10/05/2018 – Ampco-Pittsburgh 1Q EPS 8c; 30/04/2018 – AMPCO & WILEY REPORT NEW PUBLISHING PARTNERSHIP; 18/04/2018 – AMPCO-PITTSBURGH – UNION ELECTRIC STEEL IS INCREASING ITS PRICING LEVELS BY ABOUT 8-10% FOR ALL FORGED AND CAST ROLL PRODUCT LINES WORLDWIDE; 30/04/2018 – AMPCo and Wiley Announce New Publishing Partnership; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AP); 18/04/2018 – Ampco-Pittsburgh :Union Electric Steel Is Increasing Its Pricing Levels by 8%-10% for All Forged and Cast Roll Pdt Lines Worldwide; 14/03/2018 Ampco-Pittsburgh 4Q Loss/Shr 26c; 18/04/2018 – AMPCO-PITTSBURGH UNIT TO UP PRICE ON FORGED, CAST ROLLS 8-10%; 18/04/2018 – Ampco-Pittsburgh Subsidiaries to Increase Price on Forged and Cast Rolls; 14/03/2018 – AMPCO-PITTSBURGH CORP QTRLY SALES $114.4 MLN VS $92.1 MLN

Teton Advisors Inc. holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation for 495,000 shares. Walthausen & Co. Llc owns 358,350 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rbf Capital Llc has 0.05% invested in the company for 117,637 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can has invested 0.04% in the stock. Gamco Investors Inc. Et Al, a New York-based fund reported 1.46 million shares.

More recent Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE:AP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE:AP) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. Also Businesswire.com published the news titled: “Ampco-Pittsburgh Second Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call – Business Wire” on July 18, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 82% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019 was also an interesting one.