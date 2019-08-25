Martin Currie LTD Upped Position in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP); Antipodean Advisors Has Cut Position in Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) by $1.14 Million as Valuation Declined

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 3.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 5,636 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 156,520 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.00M, up from 150,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $164.8. About 1.19 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 17/05/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 30.2K Jobs in April (Table); 19/03/2018 – Corestream Teams Up with ADP to Deliver Best-in-Class Employee Benefits Platform; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 FRENCH OVERSEAS TERRITORIES (+11.9%), MIDDLE EAST (+4.0%), AFRICA (+1.5%) AND ASIA-PACIFIC (+1.2%) WERE UP; 19/04/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 42.8K Jobs in March(Table); 03/04/2018 – ADP payroll data is expected Wednesday morning, and is seen as a warmup for Friday’s government jobs report; 15/03/2018 – Final decision on state sale of France’s ADP in the spring – APE; 21/03/2018 – ADP Applauds Five Companies for Best Practices in Human Capital Management at 25th Annual ADP Meeting of the Minds Conference; 23/03/2018 – ADP Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 22,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60 million, down from 222,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $34.94. About 1.46 million shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 16/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD – CASH PURCHASE PRICE IN TENDER OFFER SHALL NOT BE GREATER THAN $54.00 NOR LESS THAN $49.00 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Welcomes New Members to its Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Divests AIG Stake, Adds To Herbalife — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – Carl Icahn is reducing his position in Herbalife; 16/05/2018 – HERBALIFE: ADJUSTED PRICE RANGE OF DUTCH AUCTION TENDER $49-$54; 25/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN – GIVEN THAT HERBALIFE INVESTMENT HAS BECOME OUTSIZED POSITION, IT IS ONLY “PRUDENT” FOR IEP TO REDUCE EXPOSURE – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Herbalife Receives Globoforce’s Accelerate Award at WorkHuman 2018; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Buys New 1.2% Position in Herbalife; 25/04/2018 – Herbalife: Nicholas Graziano, Alan LeFevre, Juan Miguel Mendoza, Margarita Palau-Hernandez Joining Boar; 30/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION SAYS 49.7M SHRS TENDERED IN OFFER

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 23,953 shares to 282,160 shares, valued at $67.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 16,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 203,326 shares, and cut its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

