Martin Currie LTD Upped Its Holding in Align Technology (ALGN) as Stock Value Rose; Wilsey Asset Management Has Lifted Holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) by 23.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilsey Asset Management Inc bought 93,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 494,157 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.04 million, up from 400,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $14.95. About 2.47 million shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 34.22% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – CO WILL RECORD PORTION OF FAIR VALUE OF TIREHUB AS AN EQUITY INVESTMENT ON CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Americas Tire Unit Volume Fell 3%; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY’S SHARE OF TIREHUB’S NET INCOME (LOSS) WILL BE RECORDED IN AMERICAS REGION’S SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER SAYS CO & BRIDGESTONE AMERICAS ANNOUNCED DEAL TO FORM A 50/50 JV – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – CTB, SHLD, GT and 1 more: Sears is expanding partnerships with Amazon: will now sell and install tires through Sears Autocenters, regardless of brand. – ! $CTB $SHLD $GT $AMZN; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aa2 to Maricopa Co. SD 79 (Litchfield Elem), AZ’s GO bonds, Series 2018; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – TOTAL ESTIMATED FAIR VALUE OF JV IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $600 MLN; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS DEALER TIRE RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR SEES FY TOTAL SEGMENT OPER INCOME $1.8B TO $1.9B; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: TireHub to Provide U.S. Tire Dealers With Passenger, Light Truck Tires

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 30.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 12,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,307 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.87 million, up from 39,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $270.9. About 786,162 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has risen 13.72% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities Adds Align Technology; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY 1Q NET REV. $436.9M, EST. $408.3M; 10/04/2018 – Align Technology Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO ALLOW IT TO HAVE A RIGHT TO REPURCHASE CO’S SDC FINANCIAL MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS FOR PRICE OF CO’S CURRENT CAPITAL ACCOUNT BALANCE; 23/05/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – UPDATED ITS LONG-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL REVENUE GROWTH RATE TARGET FROM A RANGE OF 15-25% TO A RANGE OF 20-30%; 25/04/2018 – ALGN REPORTS CHINA FDA OK FOR ITERO ELEMENT INTRAORAL SCANNER; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Extends lnvisalign G5 Precision Bite Ramps to Vivera Retainers; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities HLS Adds Align Technology; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Provides Update Regarding SmileDirectClub (SDC) Dispute; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology: Invisalign First Increases Applicability to 70 % of Annual Orthodontic Case Starts Worldwide

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $318,228 activity.

More notable recent Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Overall Growth Fuel Align Technology’s (ALGN) Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on January 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Align Technology Unveils iTero Element 5D Imaging System – Nasdaq” published on February 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Align Technology to Announce First Quarter 2019 Results on April 24, 2019 – Nasdaq” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq Today: Semis Rally, Micron Earnings, Suing FB and GOOGL? – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CAH vs. ALGN: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold ALGN shares while 151 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 5.54% less from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 875 shares. Nordea Inv Management accumulated 9,774 shares. 7,732 were accumulated by Cambridge Research Advsr Inc. Advisors Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 18,789 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 0.01% or 2,886 shares. Coastline Tru Co reported 850 shares. Covington Capital Mgmt holds 0% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) or 13 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 33,609 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Korea Invest Corp reported 0.11% stake. Fifth Third Retail Bank owns 1,762 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wellington Management Group Limited Liability Partnership has 0.11% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 1.66 million shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance reported 3,923 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board stated it has 0.02% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability Co owns 54,743 shares. Shelton Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 2,146 shares.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 151,633 shares to 218,956 shares, valued at $18.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 525,134 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.85M shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold GT shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 183.45 million shares or 5.61% less from 194.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs reported 68,750 shares stake. Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) or 1.00 million shares. Tudor Invest Et Al stated it has 0.24% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Adage Cap Ptnrs Grp Inc Ltd holds 0.19% or 4.23M shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 3,173 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 166,731 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Earnest Prns Limited holds 135 shares. National Bank Of America Corporation De reported 0% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). World Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 0.12% or 1.20M shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 140,286 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bessemer Gp owns 333 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mariner Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT).