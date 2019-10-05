Martin Currie LTD Upped Align Technology (ALGN) Stake by $780,780 as Shares Declined; Harding Loevner LP Has Increased Its Companhia Brasileira De Dist (CBD) Stake by $2.29 Million; Stock Price Rose

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Dist (CBD) by 2.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 95,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.24% . The hedge fund held 4.70M shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $115.02M, up from 4.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Companhia Brasileira De Dist for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $19.89. About 260,409 shares traded. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) has risen 11.43% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CBD News: 27/03/2018 – Amazon, Casino eye partnership or sale for electronics chain; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS EXPECTS END OF FOOD DEFLATION IN BRAZIL IN H2; 27/03/2018 – Amazon in talks with Casino over Brazil electronics chain; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM AND FRENCH RETAILER CASINO DISCUSSING POSSIBLE BRAZIL DEAL; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS THERE ARE NO DISCUSSIONS WITH AMAZON REGARDING VIA VAREJO IN BRAZIL; 13/04/2018 – Brazil’s GPA says quarterly income rises 7.5 percent; 08/03/2018 – Retailer Casino’s efforts to revive profits fall flat with investors; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON-CASINO DEAL IN BRAZIL COULD BE STRUCTURED LIKE MONOPRIX PARTNERSHIP OR AS OUTRIGHT SALE OF VIA VAREJO; 26/04/2018 – Brazil electronics chain Via Varejo misses quarterly profit estimates; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS SALE PROCESS FOR VIA VAREJO UNIT CONTINUES , NOTHING NEW TO REPORT AT THIS STAGE

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 2,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 55,167 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.10M, up from 52,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $181.59. About 862,767 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 15/05/2018 – Sands Capital Management Buys 3.4% Position in Align Technology; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS THAT SEEK TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY PROHIBIT ALIGN FROM OPENING ANY ADDITIONAL STORES; 19/04/2018 – Align Technology Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY EXPANDS INVISALIGN® PRODUCT PORTFOLIO WITH NEW OPTIONS AND GREATER FLEXIBILITY TO TREAT A BROADER RANGE OF PATIENTS; 04/05/2018 – Align Technology Opens lnvisalign® Treatment Planning and Training Facility in Germany; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN SAYS SDC SEEKS TO BLOCK INVISALIGN STORE PILOT PROJECT; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Reaffirms 2Q and Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Announces China Food and Drug Administration Approval for the iTero Element lntraoral Scanner; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO ALLOW IT TO HAVE A RIGHT TO REPURCHASE CO’S SDC FINANCIAL MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS FOR PRICE OF CO’S CURRENT CAPITAL ACCOUNT BALANCE

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30B and $21.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 28,550 shares to 2.67 million shares, valued at $204.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 175,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.92 million shares, and cut its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.21 million activity. $206,921 worth of stock was bought by Pudipeddi Vamsi Mohan Raj on Tuesday, August 6.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.21 million activity. $206,921 worth of stock was bought by Pudipeddi Vamsi Mohan Raj on Tuesday, August 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.16 in 2019Q1.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 81,419 shares to 281,717 shares, valued at $48.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 57,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,468 shares, and cut its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).

