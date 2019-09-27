Martin Currie LTD Upped Align Technology (ALGN) Position; Synaptics (SYNA) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Synaptics has $4000 highest and $2500 lowest target. $33.25’s average target is -15.80% below currents $39.49 stock price. Synaptics had 7 analyst reports since March 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Dougherty to “Buy” on Friday, August 9. As per Friday, May 10, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, August 9. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Underweight” on Friday, August 9. See Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) latest ratings:

09/08/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $29.0000 New Target: $33.0000 Maintain

09/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $35.0000 New Target: $25.0000 Downgrade

09/08/2019 Broker: Dougherty Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $40.0000 Upgrade

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Neutral Old Target: $39.0000 New Target: $35.0000 Maintain

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

31/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Martin Currie Ltd increased Align Technology Inc (ALGN) stake by 5.47% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Martin Currie Ltd acquired 2,860 shares as Align Technology Inc (ALGN)’s stock declined 34.93%. The Martin Currie Ltd holds 55,167 shares with $15.10 million value, up from 52,307 last quarter. Align Technology Inc now has $14.01 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.02% or $3.62 during the last trading session, reaching $175.37. About 472,420 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Hosts 2018 Investor Day; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Provides Update Regarding SmileDirectClub Dispute; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 06/03/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY SAYS IN CONNECTION WITH DALLAS’S APPOINTMENT, BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM NINE TO TEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces lnvisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Sees 2Q Rev $460M-$470M; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces Invisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition; 25/04/2018 – ALGN REPORTS CHINA FDA OK FOR ITERO ELEMENT INTRAORAL SCANNER; 23/03/2018 – Align Technology Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – DISPUTE DOES NOT IMPACT CO’S EXISTING SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH SDC WHICH REMAINS IN PLACE THROUGH 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold Synaptics Incorporated shares while 51 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 32.10 million shares or 1.85% less from 32.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schroder Mngmt Group Inc holds 4,100 shares. Contrarius Invest Management Limited has 0.36% invested in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Huntington Financial Bank has invested 0% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Moreover, Atria Invests Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) for 35,681 shares. Citigroup invested in 71,497 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 47,244 shares. Colorado-based Ghp Advsrs has invested 0.26% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Fmr Lc holds 857,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag invested 0% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, a Louisiana-based fund reported 8,800 shares. Advisory Svcs Net Limited Com owns 547 shares. Jpmorgan Chase owns 478,574 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Trust Ltd Partnership holds 0% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) or 9,599 shares. Premier Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 31,970 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Franklin Resources Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA).

More notable recent Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Synaptics (SYNA) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” on March 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Synaptics (SYNA) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Synaptics to Showcase Smart Edge AI, Turnkey Media Streamer Solutions at IBC 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Synaptics is Now Oversold (SYNA) – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 18, 2019.

The stock increased 0.42% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $39.49. About 357,345 shares traded. Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has declined 35.33% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNA News: 09/03/2018 Synaptics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – NY WARN NOTICES FOR SYNAPTICS AFFECTS 40 ON PLANT CLOSING; 26/04/2018 – Synaptics Second-Generation USB Type-C Headset SoCs in Mass Production with Major Smartphone OEM; 16/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – SYNAPTICS 3Q ADJ EPS 92C, EST. 91C; 29/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Synaptics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 8.3% to 18 Days; 27/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 27 / 2018 – Synaptics Incorporated – Finger Lakes Region; 09/05/2018 – Synaptics 3Q Loss/Shr 40c; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys New 2.8% Position in Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.30 billion. The firm offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products include ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on smartphones and tablets; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for entry-level smartphones; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in smartphones, tablets, notebook PCs, PC peripherals, and other applications.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.21 million activity. The insider HOGAN JOSEPH M bought 4,995 shares worth $998,169. On Tuesday, August 6 the insider Pudipeddi Vamsi Mohan Raj bought $206,921.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ALGN shares while 160 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 67.58 million shares or 6.33% more from 63.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 453 shares. Bridges Invest reported 1,552 shares. Profund Advisors Lc accumulated 6,758 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 110,554 shares. Synovus Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 2,375 shares. Northern Trust Corporation invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Captrust Advisors invested 0% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Deutsche Bankshares Ag invested in 638,908 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Nomura Inc accumulated 7,098 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Llc has 204,176 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cibc Ww Markets Corp accumulated 16,635 shares. Moreover, Telemus Cap Lc has 0.06% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Partner Invest Mgmt LP holds 0.68% or 2,325 shares. Parsons Cap Management Incorporated Ri has 4,542 shares. Comerica Natl Bank reported 14,764 shares.