Martin Currie LTD Trimmed Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $967,356; Buckhead Capital Management Lifted Its Stake in Regency Ctrs (REG) by $322,270 as Market Valuation Rose

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (REG) by 9.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 4,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 54,337 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67 million, up from 49,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Regency Ctrs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $68.54. About 360,222 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 15.86% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.43% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New B; 24/05/2018 – Gazit Globe Completes Sale of Regency Centers Corporation for Approximately USD 295 Million (NIS 1.05 billion); 28/03/2018 – Officer Leavitt Gifts 172 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 30/04/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 96C, EST. 94C; 30/05/2018 – The Hyatt Regency Brand Enters the Holy City of Amritsar; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is just one of the bidders for the Los Angeles-based company, called Regency Outdoor Advertising, and there is no certainty that its offer will prevail; 26/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS REPORTS AMENDED & RESTATED $1.25B UNSECURED REV; 23/05/2018 – Hyatt Regency Shenzhen Airport Opens in China; 19/03/2018 – Capture The Essence of Vietnam’s Central Coast With Hyatt Regency Danang’s Signature Themed Event; 21/04/2018 – DJ Regency Centers Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REG)

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 8,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 198,497 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.41M, down from 206,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/05/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers Presents New Rugged Tablet and IT Solutions for Productivity Gains in Port and Terminal Operations at TOC Europe; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announced a major reorganization Thursday, establishing two main divisions focused on experiences and devices and cloud and AI platforms; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contra; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Tries a New Role: Moral Leader; 05/03/2018 – Archive360 to Showcase Industry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Te; 25/04/2018 – 2018 Vizient Connections Summit to Focus on Maximizing Supply Chain Operations and Pharmacy Performance; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Unveils Biggest Reorganization in Years as Myerson Out; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft; 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will a Super Card Release in July Reignite Growth in Nvidia Stock? – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/02/2019: CRNT, CYBE, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe Stock Is Teetering on Overvalued, but It Isnâ€™t There Yet – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Growing Number of Tech Giants Looking to Move Production Out of China – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Capital Mgmt reported 6,414 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Country Bankshares reported 3.81% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Long Road Inv Counsel Limited Company holds 2,929 shares. Epoch Partners has invested 3.85% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Janney Capital Mngmt Ltd Com holds 2.29% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 372,219 shares. Enterprise Services reported 33,152 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Company accumulated 50,914 shares. Schroder Management Grp Inc holds 6.75 million shares. Roberts Glore And Il holds 3.87% or 52,442 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc holds 90,714 shares. Gfs Limited Liability Company accumulated 36,386 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie, Switzerland-based fund reported 971,023 shares. The New York-based Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.57% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oakbrook Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 286,547 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 3.82 million shares or 0.87% of its portfolio.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 30,497 shares to 756,001 shares, valued at $30.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 35,131 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,929 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

More notable recent Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ABCs of U.S. Stock Market Acronyms – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Soliton: A Reg A+, PR Machine With Lockup Expiry Next Week – $6 2-Week Price Target – Seeking Alpha” published on May 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Regency Centers Corporation (REG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 22, 2019 – Nasdaq” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “US IPO Weekly Recap: Lyft and Pinterest edge closer to IPO – Nasdaq” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Apollo Global Management LLC (APO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $320.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 11,000 shares to 30,400 shares, valued at $5.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc by 12,393 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,078 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).