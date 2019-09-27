Martin Currie LTD Trimmed Air Prods & Chems (APD) Holding By $8.96 Million; Calix (CALX) Has 0.93 Sentiment

Martin Currie Ltd decreased Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) stake by 40.4% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Martin Currie Ltd sold 39,656 shares as Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD)’s stock rose 12.92%. The Martin Currie Ltd holds 58,495 shares with $13.24M value, down from 98,151 last quarter. Air Prods & Chems Inc now has $48.51 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.41% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $220.14. About 236,639 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500.

Calix Inc (CALX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.22, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 43 investment professionals started new and increased stock positions, while 46 decreased and sold stakes in Calix Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 30.45 million shares, up from 30.40 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Calix Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 20 Reduced: 26 Increased: 34 New Position: 9.

The stock increased 1.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.41. About 89,895 shares traded. Calix, Inc. (CALX) has declined 10.29% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CALX News: 30/05/2018 – Calix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Fiber Innovator SandyNet Delivers Next Generation Gigabit Experience with Calix AXOS Gfast and GPON Solutions; 10/04/2018 – Calix and Infosys Enter Strategic Co-Creation Partnership to Accelerate Time-to-Market for New Capabilities on AXOS Platform; 16/03/2018 – CALIX INC – ON MARCH 13, 2018, BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZES INCREASE IN NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM TEN TO ELEVEN – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Calix Delivers on the Promise of Business Transformation, Launching AXOS with SMx on North America’s Most Widely Adopted Access System, the E7-2; 10/05/2018 – Progressive WISP Minnesota WiFi Enables Businesses and Teleworkers to Thrive with Calix Cloud and Mesh-Enhanced Carrier Class W; 23/05/2018 – All West Communications Redefines the Subscriber Experience at Home and at Play with Managed Wi-Fi Services Enabled by Calix Cloud; 10/04/2018 – Calix and lnfosys Enter Strategic Co-Creation Partnership to Accelerate Time-to-Market for New Capabilities on AXOS Platform; 02/05/2018 – Calix Honored by BMMA and Oracle as the Partner of Choice to Accelerate the Delivery of Next Generation Networks and Services; 03/04/2018 – Calix Senior Director Bernd Hesse Elected to Broadband Forum Bd of Directors

Calix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells broadband communications access platforms, systems, and software for fiber- and copper network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform networks and connect to residential and business subscribers. The company has market cap of $358.48 million. The firm develops and sells carrier-class hardware and cloud products to enhance and transform CSP access networks to meet the demands of subscribers. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s portfolio consists of three core systems and/or nodes: E-Series access systems and nodes, B6 access nodes, and the C7 multiservice, multiprotocol access system.

Lapides Asset Management Llc holds 5.16% of its portfolio in Calix, Inc. for 1.70 million shares. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. owns 2.26 million shares or 2.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Horrell Capital Management Inc. has 1.92% invested in the company for 600,100 shares. The Massachusetts-based North Run Capital Lp has invested 1.02% in the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 855,982 shares.

Analysts await Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.01 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by Calix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -83.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 5 analysts covering Air Products \u0026 Chemicals (NYSE:APD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Air Products \u0026 Chemicals has $25200 highest and $18200 lowest target. $226.50’s average target is 2.89% above currents $220.14 stock price. Air Products \u0026 Chemicals had 14 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17. BMO Capital Markets maintained Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) rating on Monday, August 12. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $25200 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, April 12 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report. On Monday, August 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was downgraded by HSBC on Thursday, August 1 to “Hold”.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $504.60 million for 24.03 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.

Martin Currie Ltd increased Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) stake by 8,603 shares to 177,754 valued at $21.69M in 2019Q2. It also upped Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) stake by 2,860 shares and now owns 55,167 shares. Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) was raised too.