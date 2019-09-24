Martin Currie LTD Stake in V F (VFC) Has Lowered as Stock Declined; As Hologic (HOLX) Share Price Rose, Mawer Investment Management LTD Has Upped by $1.62 Million Its Holding

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Hologic Inc (HOLX) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd bought 33,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 466,180 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.39 million, up from 432,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Hologic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $50. About 1.12M shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 19.41% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Loss $681.4M; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 55C TO 57C, EST. 58C; 03/05/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: HOLOGIC RTGS UNAFFECTED BY WRITE-DOWN; 27/03/2018 – Hologic Says FDA Approves New Innovations on Its 3Dimensions Mammography System; 24/04/2018 – Women’s Health Company Hologic and Actor, Director Aisha Tyler Partner to Help the One in Five Women Suffering in Silence with; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: HOLOGIC CHALLENGING ENZO PATENT IN INFRINGEMENT CASE; 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Adj EPS 53c; 27/03/2018 – FDA Approves New Innovations on Hologic’s 3Dimensions™ Mammography System, the Fastest, Highest Resolution Breast Tomosynthes; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC 2Q REV. $789.3M, EST. $781.2M; 26/04/2018 – Minerva Surgical Requests Immediate Retraction of Misleading lnt’l Journal of Women’s Health Publication that Compares NovaSure to Minerva®, Sponsored by Hologic

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 27.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 27,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 72,497 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.33 million, down from 99,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $87.6. About 1.13M shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF CORP SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $275 MLN; 03/04/2018 – VF Corp: Icebreaker Holdings Has Become a Wholly Owned Subsidiary; 02/04/2018 – AllianzGI NFJ Dividend Value Adds VF Corp, Exits Aetna; 06/03/2018 – VF Corp Appoints Velia Carboni as Chief Digital Officer; 23/03/2018 – VF Corporation Receives National Award from the U.S. Association of Former Members of Congress; 14/03/2018 – VF CORPORATION ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC AND PERFORMANCE-BASED LIFESTYLE FOOTWEAR BRAND, FROM ICON HEALTH & FITNESS; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition Of Icebreaker(R); 12/03/2018 – VF UKRAINE SECURES 4G LICENSE IN 1800 MHZ; 06/03/2018 VF Corporation Appoints Velia Carboni as Chief Digital Officer; 07/05/2018 – VF Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9,299 shares to 235,253 shares, valued at $19.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 185,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 269,709 shares, and has risen its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $517.63 million for 16.85 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 333.33% EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $157,860 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold VFC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 388.37 million shares or 0.07% less from 388.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Nebraska-based Pittenger Anderson has invested 0.23% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Fisher Asset Management invested 0% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). The New York-based Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Atwood & Palmer has 0% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). 33,000 are held by Bp Plc. Utd Fin Advisers Ltd Liability reported 17,706 shares. Raymond James & Associates holds 606,088 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Waddell And Reed Incorporated holds 0.46% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 2.15M shares. Fragasso Gp reported 0.05% stake. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia holds 38,216 shares. Stonebridge Advisors Ltd Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). 69,424 are held by Motco. Aristotle Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 80,565 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board invested in 42,541 shares. First Personal Fin Svcs, a North Carolina-based fund reported 3,452 shares.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93B and $15.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of Hawaii Corp (NYSE:BOH) by 78,000 shares to 290,186 shares, valued at $24.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 588,636 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 446,135 shares, and cut its stake in Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold HOLX shares while 123 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 249.45 million shares or 1.69% less from 253.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jnba Financial Advsr reported 100 shares. 76,526 were reported by Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership. Horizon Limited Co owns 5,240 shares. 2.04 million were accumulated by Bancorporation Of Mellon Corporation. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag invested in 907,725 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 384,609 shares. Bb&T Corp stated it has 118,529 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 852,101 shares. Rodgers Brothers Inc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 10,100 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation reported 84,695 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Inc has 0.01% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 24,994 shares. 86,440 were accumulated by Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. Greenleaf Trust stated it has 0% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Guggenheim Ltd Liability stated it has 0.03% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Signaturefd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

