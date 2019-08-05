Martin Currie LTD Stake In Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Was Lifted; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Share Price Rose While Wade G W & Has Boosted Holding

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 249,669 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 2.77 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.37 million, up from 2.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.77% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $40.08. About 3.93 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES T$64.64 BLN (JAN T$79.74 BLN, 2017 DEC T$89.90 BLN); 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES -9.5 PCT ON YEAR; 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”; 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers; 07/03/2018 – Already under EU investigation, Taiwan company now accused of unfair competition; 28/03/2018 – TAIPEI — U.S. senior trade official met with Chairman Morris Chang of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest contract chipmaker, and other industry executives this week in Taiwan to foster greater collaboration, according to a source familiar with the matter and a local media report; 29/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$964 MLN; 28/03/2018 – US envoy meets TSMC boss amid concerns over Chinese IP theft; 26/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.925 BLN; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog

Wade G W & Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 2.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc bought 5,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 197,538 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.55M, up from 192,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $114.88. About 5.16 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4,861 shares to 51,765 shares, valued at $4.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 61,899 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 387,615 shares, and cut its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY).

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 9,605 shares to 17,092 shares, valued at $2.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 36,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,798 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $248.77 million activity. 9,000 shares were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima, worth $891,000. 3,000 shares valued at $294,750 were sold by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11. Sheppard Valarie L also sold $99,936 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. Jejurikar Shailesh also sold $969,143 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $428,789 worth of stock or 4,395 shares. Coombe Gary A also sold $2.20 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Town & Country Commercial Bank & Co Dba First Bankers Co owns 2.42% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 48,878 shares. Hudock Group Incorporated Lc accumulated 24,009 shares. Fenimore Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.02% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Johnson Gru Inc reported 0.52% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ls Investment Limited Liability Co has invested 0.78% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, South Texas Money Mngmt has 0.09% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 19,994 shares. Condor Cap Management owns 95,059 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 1.33% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 70,000 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership invested in 0.75% or 153,262 shares. Zuckerman Group Llc has 5,270 shares. Bailard invested 0.25% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Orca Management Lc has 0.51% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 4,322 shares. Fincl Counselors Incorporated has invested 1.06% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Palisade Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 2.14% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 130,119 shares. Matrix Asset Advsrs New York holds 1.11% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 62,302 shares.

