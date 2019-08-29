Martin Currie LTD Stake in Fiserv (FISV) Has Trimmed by $427,768; Symantec (SYMC) Share Price Declined While Contour Asset Management Has Upped by $47.48 Million Its Holding

Contour Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 376.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc bought 2.16M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 2.73M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.79M, up from 573,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $22.95. About 6.58 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 18/05/2018 – Fitch: Symantec’s Internal Investigation Increases Event Risk Within the Context of the ‘BB+’ IDR; 23/05/2018 – Symantec’s Woes Could Be Carbon Black’s Blessing as Ratings Loom; 21/03/2018 – Symantec and Norton Security Solutions Win AV-TEST Institute Best Protection Awards for Third Consecutive Year; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC TO HOST A CALL TO PROVIDE MORE INFO ON INVESTIGATION; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.46; 30/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP DELAYS 10-K FILING; 16/05/2018 – Research Conducted by Comodo CA Reveals that more than One Million Distrusted Website Certificates from Symantec Remain in Use; 30/05/2018 – SYMANTEC: PROBE ON CONCERNS RAISED BY A FORMER EMPLOYEE; 15/04/2018 – Symantec Targeted Attack Analytics Enables Customers to Uncover the Most Sophisticated and Dangerous Cyber Attacks; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC 4Q ADJ REV $1.23B, EST. $1.19B

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 8.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 4,861 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 51,765 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57 million, down from 56,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $106.75. About 1.20 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 03/04/2018 – Consumer Perspective is Key to Building Financial Institution Mobile Payments Strategy Says New Fiserv White Paper; 01/05/2018 – FISERV SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.02 TO $3.15, EST. $3.12; 27/04/2018 – Allied Irish Bank Wins Celent Model Bank Award for Payments Transformation with Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Net $423M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiserv Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISV); 07/05/2018 – FISERV INC – PARTNERED WITH RIPPLESHOT, TO OFFER CARD RISK OFFICE FRAUD WARNING; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of IRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4.

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80 billion and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutanix Inc by 93,400 shares to 747,242 shares, valued at $28.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 227,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,445 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.53M for 31.03 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.