Martin Currie LTD Raised Stake in Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) as Share Value Declined; Hsbc Holdings Plc Has Upped Its Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) Holding by $1.13 Million

Hsbc Holdings Plc increased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) by 49.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc bought 70,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The institutional investor held 211,458 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.51M, up from 141,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.94. About 417,587 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 19/04/2018 – Umpqua Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Umpqua Bank Wealth Management Expands to Southern California; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Quarterly Dividend by 11.1%; 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 26/03/2018 – Community Valley Bank Buying Southern California Branch from Umpqua Bank; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C, EST. 28C; 20/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 16/04/2018 – Umpqua Bank Promotes Tory Nixon to SEVP, Chief Banking Officer to Advance Human-Digital Banking Strategy; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS HIRES ERIC FIELD AS CEO; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 3.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 32,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 1.10M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $142.51M, up from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $103.49. About 383,087 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q PROVISIONS 1.8B RUPEES; 22/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from HDFC Bank for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QUARTER PROFIT WAS 48.43 BILLION RUPEES; 31/05/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR CARRYING OUT ARRANGEMENTS AND TRANSACTIONS WITH HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP; 16/03/2018 – NDTV: Comparison Of Bank Of India, SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank FD Interest Rates; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO ALSO CHOOSE EDELWEISS, IIFL, JM FINANCIAL; 15/03/2018 – FINAL GUIDANCE: HDFC Bank 7Y Masala Bond 8.10% (The Number); 03/04/2018 – HDFC: AS AT DEC 31, AMOUNT IN PROVISIONS/CONTINGENCIES INR48.9B; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK BOARD PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF INR 13/SHARE

Hsbc Holdings Plc, which manages about $52.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call) (XLF) by 47,600 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $29.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:CME) by 619,652 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,500 shares, and cut its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (Call) (NYSE:EMN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold UMPQ shares while 100 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 182.51 million shares or 1.02% less from 184.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aristotle Cap Boston Ltd Liability Com accumulated 979,914 shares. Da Davidson & stated it has 769,096 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Liability owns 1.25 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Botty Limited Liability Corp accumulated 23,215 shares or 0.12% of the stock. 1.27 million were accumulated by Boston Partners. Balyasny Asset Limited owns 0.16% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 1.52M shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 19,796 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 56,400 shares. Arizona State Retirement invested in 0.03% or 160,023 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Systematic Fincl Mngmt Limited Partnership, a New Jersey-based fund reported 937,025 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0.01% stake. Advisory Ltd reported 1,193 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 972 were accumulated by Parkside Comml Bank &. White Pine Cap Ltd Co holds 15,100 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.