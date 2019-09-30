Martin Currie LTD Raised Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake by $10.55 Million; As Sonic Automotive (SAH) Market Value Rose, Holder Towle & Co Lowered Its Position

Towle & Co decreased its stake in Sonic Automotive Inc (SAH) by 10.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co sold 129,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.35% . The institutional investor held 1.05 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.62 million, down from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Sonic Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $31.18. About 135,028 shares traded. Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) has risen 38.20% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.20% the S&P500. Some Historical SAH News: 26/04/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE 1Q REV. $2.40B, EST. $2.36B; 26/04/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2.4 BLN VS $2.29 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Sonic Automotive Short-Interest Ratio Rises 105% to 23 Days; 26/04/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 26C, EST. 25C; 26/04/2018 – Sonic Auto 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 15/05/2018 – Sonic Automotive May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – Sonic Auto 1Q Rev $2.4B; 10/05/2018 – EchoPark Automotive Now Offers Ally GAP Coverage and Vehicle Service Contracts; 03/05/2018 – Leslie Doggett Buys Lone Star Ford; 20/03/2018 – Sonic Automotive Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 218.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 185,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 269,709 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.41M, up from 84,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $60.73. About 3.30 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS according to sources; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Orono discusses Verizon tower; 12/05/2018 – Verizon customers can donate to support Hawaii disaster relief efforts with text-to-donate campaign; 06/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Verizon $1.182b+ Device Payment Plan ABS; 27/04/2018 – Verizon Announces Support for Wounded Warrior Project with Month-Long Campaign; 31/05/2018 – Duo Security Enhances Zero-Trust Security Platform With Analytics-Based Threat Detection; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effectively; 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Rev $31.8B

Towle & Co, which manages about $544.94 million and $860.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 301,280 shares to 1.98 million shares, valued at $30.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ryerson Hldg Corp (NYSE:RYI) by 83,516 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.33 million shares, and has risen its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR).

Analysts await Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 32.56% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.43 per share. SAH’s profit will be $24.59 million for 13.68 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Sonic Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.46, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 9 investors sold SAH shares while 33 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 25.60 million shares or 1.16% less from 25.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Australia invested in 0% or 17,500 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 18,356 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley holds 245,896 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 0% or 37,320 shares in its portfolio. Pillar Pacific Cap Ltd Co reported 0.04% stake. Alliancebernstein LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). Alberta Invest Mgmt accumulated 0.02% or 77,928 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0% or 8,138 shares. 2.37M were reported by Vanguard Grp Inc. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). Cornerstone Advisors invested 0% in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). 204,321 were accumulated by Matarin Management Limited Liability Company. 15,143 are held by Art Ltd Limited Liability Company. State Street has 918,753 shares. The New York-based Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Andra Ap stated it has 0.23% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Legal General Grp Public Ltd Co accumulated 25.66 million shares. Estabrook Cap Management, a New York-based fund reported 263,232 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management Com Ltd reported 0.68% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.51% or 4.13M shares. Investment Services Inc has 432,581 shares. Forte Adv holds 0.77% or 42,180 shares. Pnc Financial Services Grp holds 0.48% or 8.49M shares in its portfolio. Mechanics National Bank & Trust Department owns 64,467 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc owns 0.86% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 16.83M shares. Brookstone Cap stated it has 0.21% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Uss Investment Management Limited has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Edmp Inc stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 35.60 million shares. Polaris Greystone Financial Group Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 6,209 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.