Martin Currie LTD Raised Its Position in Epam Sys (EPAM) by $1.28 Million as Share Price Rose; Tealwood Asset Management Lowered Its Roper Technologies (ROP) Position by $974,578

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Epam Sys Inc (EPAM) by 2.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 7,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 363,136 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.42M, up from 355,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Epam Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $184.84. About 393,413 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 36.19% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 15/03/2018 – EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, EXPANDING GLOBAL INNOVATION, DESIGN,; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – GAAP EPS FOR FULL YEAR TO NOW BE AT LEAST $3.36 AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS TO NOW BE AT LEAST $4.07; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST 98C, EST. 97C; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Now Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of at Least 27%; at Least 25% Constant Currency; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q EPS 82c; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.07; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.11; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES YR ADJ EPS AT LEAST $4.11, EST. $4.05; 15/03/2018 – EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, SEES YR REV. GROWTH AT LEAST 26% REPORTED; 21/05/2018 – Hotels.com App Wins 2018 MediaPost Appy Award in Travel & Tourism Category

Tealwood Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 42.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold 2,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,858 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, down from 6,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $373.49. About 81,114 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 27.03% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2018 GUIDANCE EXCLUDES IMPACT OF FUTURE ACQUISITIONS OR DIVESTITURES; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to buy software firm PowerPlan for $1.1 bln; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan, Leading Provider Of Software And Solutions For Financial And Compliance Management; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Be Immediately Cash Accretive; 29/03/2018 – Roper Technologies, Inc. vs Axcess International, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/28/2018; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PE-backed PowerPlan In All-cash Deal Valued At $1.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.71; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED ~$1.1B; 21/05/2018 – IT services provider Roper Technologies said on Monday it would buy software company PowerPlan for $1.1 billion in an all-cash deal

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 29,696 shares to 117,077 shares, valued at $10.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 93,154 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06M shares, and cut its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold EPAM shares while 90 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 47.67 million shares or 1.77% less from 48.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 513,300 shares. Utah Retirement System stated it has 9,712 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Montag And Caldwell reported 3,680 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 5,730 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Amalgamated National Bank holds 11,641 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors has 0% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd reported 0.01% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Eaton Vance Mngmt stated it has 0% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 6,419 shares. Moreover, Victory Capital has 0.12% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 310,804 shares. Old Natl Bancshares In invested in 0.02% or 2,179 shares. Natl Asset Inc reported 1,835 shares stake. The Illinois-based Oak Ridge Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.86% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). The Montana-based First Interstate State Bank has invested 0% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Riverhead Capital Lc holds 0.01% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) or 1,004 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Savings Bank has 0% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 87 shares. 3,237 are held by Millennium Llc. Pitcairn accumulated 14,665 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd reported 68,080 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 100 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% or 108 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl stated it has 173,962 shares. Hartford Inv Mngmt Company owns 11,247 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Qs Investors Ltd has invested 0.01% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Gardner Lewis Asset LP holds 0.42% or 9,771 shares in its portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 10,650 shares. Utd Cap Financial Advisers Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 3,066 shares. Nomura Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Com Financial Bank invested 0.03% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Tci Wealth Advisors reported 136 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 selling transactions for $5.26 million activity. 5,000 shares valued at $1.54 million were sold by Conley Jason on Tuesday, February 12. $163,483 worth of stock was bought by WALLMAN RICHARD F on Friday, March 15. Stipancich John K sold $2.66 million worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) on Tuesday, February 5.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.06 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. ROP’s profit will be $317.76M for 30.51 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.30 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.27% negative EPS growth.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc, which manages about $381.25 million and $235.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CORT) by 52,069 shares to 154,615 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 34,077 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,368 shares, and has risen its stake in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX).