Martin Currie LTD Raised Holding in Waters (WAT); Advanced Energy Inds (AEIS) Holding Has Raised by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Advanced Energy Inds (AEIS) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc bought 7,924 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.24% . The institutional investor held 287,036 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.15 million, up from 279,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Advanced Energy Inds for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $57.3. About 80,543 shares traded. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) has declined 3.12% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AEIS News: 22/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Acquires Electrostatic Business From Monroe Electronics; 10/05/2018 – Advanced Energy to Attend JP Morgan Global TMC Conference; 30/04/2018 – Advanced Energy Sees 2Q Rev $193M-$207M; 04/05/2018 – Tina M. Donikowski Joins Advanced Energy Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.34, EST. $1.32; 09/05/2018 – Neil Brinker to Join Advanced Energy as Chief Operating Officer; 29/03/2018 – Advanced Energy: Paul Oldham to Join as Chief Fincl Officer on May; 07/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Announces Increase of Share Repurchase Authorization; 07/05/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY $50M TO $91.5M; 29/03/2018 – Advanced Energy: Oldham Is Former CFO of Electro Scientific Industries, Inc

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 4,051 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 60,524 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.03M, up from 56,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $228.61. About 181,630 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Sees FY18 EPS $8.10-EPS $8.30; 09/04/2018 – Brilliant Says Waters Hardly Calm Between U.S., China (Video); 15/04/2018 – Waters at Conference Call Hosted By Janney Today; 08/05/2018 – Caterpillar Looks to Calm the Waters After Good-as-It-Gets Rout; 15/05/2018 – OWC Will Support Sustainable Waters Photography Project in Africa; 11/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement on the 50th Anniversary of the Fair Housing Act; 19/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Introduces Bill to Prevent Foreclosures on FHA Borrowers; 04/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters on the 50th Anniversary of the Assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr; 20/03/2018 – Dir Waters III Gifts 182 Of Paylocity Holding Corp; 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 3:13:05 P.M. On agreeing to the Waters, Maxine amendment; as modified Agreed to by voice vote

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold WAT shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 61.35 million shares or 1.53% less from 62.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking holds 327,043 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.1% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Savant Capital Ltd Company reported 1,026 shares. The New York-based Van Eck Assocs Corporation has invested 0% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Fund holds 0.06% or 1,449 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp reported 12,791 shares. Parsons Cap Mngmt Inc Ri accumulated 0.24% or 10,085 shares. Fil Ltd holds 0% or 6 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Gsa Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.07% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 2,724 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.01% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 3,500 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Investment Mngmt Of Virginia Limited Liability owns 8,467 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Pictet & Cie (Europe) owns 1,682 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 1,190 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.04% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT).

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 27,260 shares to 72,497 shares, valued at $6.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 185,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.49 million shares, and cut its stake in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM).

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc, which manages about $164.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 54,801 shares to 565,166 shares, valued at $26.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc by 120,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.04M shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 31 investors sold AEIS shares while 66 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 37.77 million shares or 4.00% more from 36.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Century Inc accumulated 192,097 shares. Systematic Fincl Mgmt LP reported 1,710 shares. Raymond James Assoc holds 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) for 6,305 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 12,763 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 228,033 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS). Bancshares Of America De reported 234,956 shares. Shelton Cap Management stated it has 0.04% in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS). Cambiar Ltd stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, Louisiana-based fund reported 14,300 shares. The United Kingdom-based Artemis Invest Management Llp has invested 0.22% in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 101,460 shares. D E Shaw has 99,543 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 13,700 were accumulated by Citigroup. Metropolitan Life Insur Company New York reported 11,591 shares.

More notable recent Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Platinum Equity to Sell Artesyn’s Embedded Power Business to Advanced Energy – GlobeNewswire” published on May 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Advanced Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Chewy IPO, Lululemon And Tesla On Tap – Seeking Alpha” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – AEIS – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 18, 2018.