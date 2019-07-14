Martin Currie LTD Maintains Position in Southern Copper (SCCO); As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Cs Mckee LP Has Boosted Stake

Cs Mckee Lp increased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp bought 2,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 254,770 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.39 million, up from 252,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $935.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 17.60 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/03/2018 – Affirm CEO Explains Apple Pay Credit Card (Video); 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple cuts orders for HomePod amid poor sales- Bloomberg; 09/04/2018 – Apple Introduces iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition; 06/04/2018 – Digi Music News: Apple Is Shutting Down iTunes Music Downloads on March 31st, 2019; 13/03/2018 – Apple supplier Wistron secures land to build new site in southern India; 04/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Apple says mic problem affecting some iPhone 7 models with iOS 11.3 or later; 23/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: Apple will introduce new low-cost iPads next week in its first major product event of 2018, sources say…; 01/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook talks to CNBC’s Josh Lipton and Jim Cramer: full transcript; 04/05/2018 – Arias Intel Signs Agreement with Seed-to-Sale Software Provider; 19/04/2018 – Apple has released a new affordable iPad model

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) by 4.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 30,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 756,001 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.00M, up from 725,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Southern Copper Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $36.87. About 563,531 shares traded. Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) has declined 31.35% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCCO News: 18/04/2018 – Peru will not ‘impose’ mining projects on communities -prime minister; 22/05/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP SCCO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50.50; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER 1Q ADJ EBITDA $939.4M, EST. $997.5M; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER RESOLVED PENDING LEGAL ISSUES FOR TIA MARIA; 14/03/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP SCCO.N SAYS FIRST QUARTER NET PROFIT WAS $470.7 MLN, 49.7 PCT HIGHER THAN SAME PERIOD A YEAR EARLIER; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CFO SAYS GLOBAL DEMAND EXCEEDING EXPECTATIONS; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER 1Q NET $470.7M; 10/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SINOPEC SEEKING MEETINGS WITH VALE, TECK, ANTOFAGASTA, CODELCO, SOUTHERN COPPER TO LOCK IN COPPER DEALS; 19/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIV OF $0.30/SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold SCCO shares while 55 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 49.22 million shares or 3.14% less from 50.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chase Invest Counsel has invested 0.88% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Omers Administration holds 55,400 shares. Jennison Associates Limited Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) for 451,462 shares. Creative Planning reported 35,279 shares. Delta Asset Limited Liability Corporation Tn reported 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Piedmont Advisors holds 0.01% or 5,959 shares. Ameriprise Finance Inc accumulated 592,810 shares. 403,402 were accumulated by Agf Investments Incorporated. Comerica Bancorp owns 0.02% invested in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) for 46,799 shares. Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Mgmt Lp owns 54,824 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Toronto Dominion National Bank holds 809 shares. Nikko Asset Americas accumulated 101,104 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Gulf Intl Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd owns 11,559 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Td Asset Inc has invested 0.02% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Moreover, Cetera Lc has 0.02% invested in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO).

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 312,984 shares to 35,494 shares, valued at $2.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 23,953 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,160 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.