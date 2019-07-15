Martin Currie LTD Lowered Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position by $1.49 Million; As Moelis & Co (MC) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has Boosted Position

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 6.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 14,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 194,779 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.27 million, down from 209,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $115.78. About 1.47 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Derek Jeter’s Players’ Tribune expands into Europe; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PG Electroplast Ltd; 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-PROCTER & GAMBLE TO INVEST AROUND $50 MLN IN ITS PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN RUSSIA IN 2018 – EXEC; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Rating On Riftstone Trust Series 2015-1 PG; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER – FORKLIFT OPERATOR AT PROCTER & GAMBLE PLANT WAS INVOLVED IN AN ACCIDENT AND PASSED AWAY ON MAY 24TH; 23/04/2018 – DJ Procter & Gamble Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PG)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Moelis & Co (MC) by 26.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought 105,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 504,043 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.97 million, up from 398,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Moelis & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $34.41. About 86,408 shares traded. Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) has declined 38.73% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MC News: 11/05/2018 – MOVES- Moelis, JP Morgan, Majedie Asset, PineBridge Investments; 11/05/2018 – MOVES-Moelis appoints Anuj Mathur as a managing director; 05/03/2018 – Moelis hires industry veteran Martin Houston to chair energy group; 29/05/2018 – MOELIS AUSTRALIA LTD MOE.AX – CONFIRMS AUSTRALIAN CREDIT LICENCE WAS FORMALLY ISSUED ON MAY 30; 27/05/2018 – MOELIS AUSTRALIA SEES 1H UNDERLYING EPS AT 9.4 AUST. CENTS; 22/03/2018 – Moelis Adds Morgan Stanley’s Thompson for Health-Care Dealmaking; 22/03/2018 – MOELIS HIRES MORGAN STANLEY’S THOMPSON FOR HEALTH-CARE DEALS; 23/04/2018 – MOELIS & CO 1Q REV. $219.4M, EST. $199.3M; 29/05/2018 – MOELIS AUSTRALIA SAYS SALE LESS THAN 8% OF OVERALL EXEC HOLDING; 03/04/2018 – La Colombe Said to Hire Moelis in Bid for $1 Billion Valuation

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 30,497 shares to 756,001 shares, valued at $30.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Linde Plc by 31,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,164 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.84% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 4.16 million shares. One Mgmt Limited Liability has 32,918 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. 2.15 million are held by Bahl And Gaynor. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability has 334,479 shares. Zwj Invest Counsel invested in 190,515 shares. Hawaii-based National Bank Of Hawaii has invested 0.82% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 67,273 are held by Old Point Tru & Svcs N A. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Limited Company reported 0.25% stake. Bragg Advisors stated it has 1.28% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership accumulated 36,362 shares. Plancorp Llc stated it has 1.38% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc has 0.01% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 8,380 shares. Kingfisher Capital Limited Liability Company has 0.54% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 8,072 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Lc reported 10,901 shares. Tru Of Virginia Va reported 124,535 shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 27.31 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. The insider Matthew Price sold $1.98 million. Francisco Ma. Fatima had sold 9,000 shares worth $891,000. The insider Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750. 19,049 shares were sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa, worth $1.81 million. The insider Sheppard Valarie L sold $99,936. The insider PELTZ NELSON sold 1.21 million shares worth $119.77 million.

