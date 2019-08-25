Martin Currie LTD Lowered Position in Starbucks (SBUX) as Market Valuation Rose; Regentatlantic Capital Holding in Old Rep Intl (ORI) Cut as Stock Price Rose

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 5.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 12,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 225,954 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.80 million, down from 238,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $94.7. About 8.08 million shares traded or 4.73% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/03/2018 – Starbucks Opens Costa Rican Coffee Farm to Visitors; 22/05/2018 – Sourcetoad: Starbucks’ mobile payment system has almost a million more users than Apple Pay, and more than Google Pay’s and; 25/04/2018 – PA House of Reps: Rabb says his non-discrimination bill could have prevented Starbucks incident; 29/05/2018 – News 12 CT: Business Briefs: Starbucks, Pret A Manger, Intel; 27/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO says Philadelphia arrests has not hurt sales in April; 28/04/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks revenue takes hit over racial bias backlash; 26/04/2018 – Investors want to know if the arrest of two customers at a Philadelphia Starbucks has hurt the brand’s sales; 25/04/2018 – Starbucks Faces Slowing U.S. Sales, Philadelphia Fallout — Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO says Philadelphia arrests did not hurt sales in April; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS LABOR COSTS ARE GOING UP

Regentatlantic Capital Llc decreased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp (ORI) by 16.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc sold 17,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.03% . The institutional investor held 88,838 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86M, down from 106,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Old Rep Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $22.69. About 2.54M shares traded or 80.40% up from the average. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 7.85% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 15/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC NAMES SMIDDY PRESIDENT & COO; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Subsidiaries of Old Republic International Corporation; 21/03/2018 – Old Republic Is Liability Insurer for Uber’s Self-Driving Cars; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP – QTRLY NET INCOME $4.0 MLN VS $113.1 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Stk Purchase by Its ESSOP; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REV $1,466.8 MLN VS $1,429.9 MLN; 07/05/2018 – FRUTAROM CEO ORI YEHUDAI WILL SERVE AS ADVISOR; 14/05/2018 – Old Republic Declares Regular Second Quarter Cash Dividend Of 19.5 Cents Per Share; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC NAMES DAHLAGER AS OLD REPUBLIC RESIDUAL PRESIDENT

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 33.82 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5,636 shares to 156,520 shares, valued at $25.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ferrari N V by 145,276 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,215 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blume Capital Management holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 6,800 shares. Fulton State Bank Na reported 0.05% stake. Lvw Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.9% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Hudock Gru Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Moreover, Smead Capital Incorporated has 1.17% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Profit Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 14,925 shares. Private Wealth Advsr holds 0.69% or 24,707 shares in its portfolio. Hamel Associate Incorporated holds 53,480 shares. Moody Bank & Trust Tru Division holds 120,103 shares. 160,638 are owned by Bokf Na. Of Toledo Na Oh owns 23,296 shares. Brookstone Cap holds 3,104 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bell Savings Bank invested in 15,883 shares. Ghp Inc stated it has 0.07% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Blair William And Com Il holds 2.65 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold ORI shares while 103 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 217.43 million shares or 1.21% less from 220.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Management Grp Llp holds 0% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) or 42,890 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Com has 89,365 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). 53,519 are held by Stifel Financial Corp. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 6,824 shares. South Dakota Investment Council invested 0.02% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Whittier Tru Of Nevada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) or 494,344 shares. Brinker Capital holds 0.01% or 10,425 shares. Ruggie Capital Gru owns 1,184 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has 422 shares. First Citizens National Bank Communication holds 0.05% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) or 22,494 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn holds 0.01% or 2.08 million shares in its portfolio. Vident Advisory Limited Liability owns 0.14% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 123,394 shares. Moreover, Franklin Resources has 0.06% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI).

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,539 shares to 52,061 shares, valued at $5.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9,397 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,704 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $17,428 activity.

Analysts await Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 10.71% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.56 per share. ORI’s profit will be $151.48M for 11.35 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Old Republic International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.