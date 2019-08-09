Martin Currie LTD Lifted Align Technology (ALGN) Holding by $3.50 Million; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Value Declined, Holder Aldebaran Financial Has Decreased Its Holding

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 30.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 12,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 52,307 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.87M, up from 39,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $184.83. About 578,578 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities Adds Align Technology; 25/04/2018 – ALGN SEES 2Q NET REV. $460.0M TO $470.0M, EST. $452.2M; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Sees 2Q Rev $460M-$470M; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Extends lnvisalign G5 Precision Bite Ramps to Vivera Retainers; 04/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY EXPANDS INVISALIGN® PRODUCT PORTFOLIO WITH NEW OPTIONS AND GREATER FLEXIBILITY TO TREAT A BROADER RANGE OF PATIENTS; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Expands Invisalign® Product Portfolio With New Options and Greater Flexibility to Treat a Broader Range of Pa; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Expands lnvisalign® Product Portfolio With New Options and Greater Flexibility to Treat a Broader Range of Patients; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 09/05/2018 – 3SHAPE SUES ALIGN TECHNOLOGIES FOR PATENT INFRINGEMENT; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – QTRLY SHR $1.17

Aldebaran Financial Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 13.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc sold 4,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 28,237 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, down from 32,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $132.44. About 2.72M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Quarterly Dividend to 90c Vs. 84c; 12/04/2018 – Socrates Health Solutions, Developer of Socrates Companion™ Noninvasive Blood Glucose Self-Monitoring Device, Announces Expanded Role of John Maynard; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q EPS $1.60; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Quandl Launches Exclusive Corporate Aviation Intelligence Platform; 17/04/2018 – Dominic Caruso Says Johnson & Johnson Is Still Planning for Strong 2018 (Video); 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises 2018 View To Sales $81B-$81.8B; 26/04/2018 – J&J BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHARE FROM 84C/SHR, EST. 88C; 16/03/2018 – Platinum Equity Submits Binding Offer to Acquire LifeScan From Johnson & Johnson; 04/04/2018 – J&J Jury Set to Weigh Banker’s Claims Baby Powder Caused Cancer

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25B for 16.56 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.13% or 840,187 shares. Piedmont Inv Inc holds 1.04% or 182,524 shares in its portfolio. Wallington Asset Management Ltd Liability Company reported 3.35% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Legacy Private Company has 0.6% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Salem Inv Counselors stated it has 2.29% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt Commerce invested in 0.05% or 14,286 shares. Fred Alger Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Zacks Investment Mgmt stated it has 1.85% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Legacy Ptnrs holds 40,228 shares or 2.62% of its portfolio. Northwest Invest Counselors Ltd Liability holds 2.04% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 37,751 shares. Artemis Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership owns 171,761 shares. Drexel Morgan And Company has 19,941 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Liability holds 1.43% or 98,267 shares in its portfolio. Chilton Capital reported 1.18% stake. 56,487 were accumulated by Reliance Of Delaware.

